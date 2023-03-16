Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Sea Scorpion-1sr
Uncommon Scout Rifle
Uncommon
Arc Damage
Primary Ammo
Stats
Stability
32
Handling
15
Range
18
Aim Assistance
60
Inventory Size
46
Recoil Direction
42
Zoom
20
Magazine
16
Impact
45
Reload Speed
24
Rounds Per Minute
260
