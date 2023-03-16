Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Scathelocke
Legendary Auto Rifle
Legendary
Kinetic Damage
Primary Ammo
Stats
Stability
39
Handling
62
Range
44
Aim Assistance
65
Inventory Size
50
Airborne Effectiveness
10
Recoil Direction
60
Zoom
16
Magazine
42
Impact
21
Reload Speed
54
Rounds Per Minute
600
