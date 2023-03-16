Welcome to the new beta.  Found a bug or issue? Report it here.

Royal Executioner

Petra Venj looked down at the weapons range, where the Corsairs practiced advanced infantry tactics. The pop and sizzle of live ammunition filled the air. It was only a matter of time before the Awoken were pressed into battle once more, now that the eternal war had taken Queen Mara to Earth.

The queen planned to stem the Witness's advance by imbuing the Guardians with her powers, allowing them to stage counterattacks via the Ascendant Plane. She dubbed them her "Queensguard."

Petra frowned.

The Vanguard had proven to be staunch allies, most recently during Xivu Arath's siege of the Ley Line network. Nevertheless, Petra had reservations about allowing Guardians to wield Queen Mara's power. Though they appeared civilized, the Lightbearers were not far removed from the utter barbarism of their Dark Age. She sensed that same savagery still seething just below the surface.

Petra wondered if the Vanguard would ever be worthy of Mara's beneficence. But if the Witness achieved its aims, all else would be irrelevant.

She turned her attention back to the Corsairs' infantry drills. Whatever the outcomes on Earth or Neptune, the Awoken would be ready. The Queen's Wrath would guarantee it.

Barrel Slot

Smallbore

Dual strength barrel. • Increases range • Increases stability

Polygonal Rifling

Barrel optimized for recoil reduction. • Increases stability

Hammer-Forged Rifling

Durable ranged barrel. • Increases range

Full Bore

Barrel optimized for distance. • Greatly increases range • Decreases stability • Slightly decreases handling speed

Fluted Barrel

Ultra-light barrel. • Greatly increases handling speed • Slightly increases stability

Extended Barrel

Weighty barrel extension. • Increases range • Decreases handling speed • Moderately controls recoil

Corkscrew Rifling

Balanced barrel. • Slightly increases range and stability • Slightly increases handling speed

Chambered Compensator

Stable barrel attachment. • Increases stability • Moderately controls recoil • Slightly decreases handling speed

Arrowhead Brake

Lightly vented barrel. • Greatly controls recoil • Increases handling speed

