Rose
Legendary Hand Cannon
Legendary
Kinetic Damage
Primary Ammo
Stats
Stability
40
Handling
68
Range
38
Aim Assistance
85
Inventory Size
58
Airborne Effectiveness
10
Recoil Direction
95
Zoom
14
Magazine
11
Impact
84
Reload Speed
55
Rounds Per Minute
140
