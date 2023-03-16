//LOGLINE:BRAY-9//CLUSTER:147-3//PROVISION:FRA//ID:87840-JSTEV

Spectrochemical analysis inconclusive. Material is polyphasic. Prediction models fail to return reliable results during exposure to standard stress trials. Cannot recommend for practical application at this time.

//LOGLINE:BRAY-12//CLUSTER:226-3-1//PROVISION:SER//ID:07707-CWILL

Per Alton's request, we've buried Stevenson's analysis and the reports from K1. I've taken the liberty of authorizing material synthesis and informing our partners at HHI that we have the green light to begin testing.

//LOGLINE:HÄKKE-2//CLUSTER:147-3//PROVISION:GER//ID:92998-ALIND

Fabrication is moving slower than previously thought. Production hit a dead end trying to replicate the polyphasic properties of the artifact. Insight developed a new fabrication process utilizing a metamaterial we're calling synthweave that has us back on track.

//LOGLINE:BRAY-12//CLUSTER:226-3-1//PROVISION:SER//ID:07707-CWILL

Please bear in mind that per our contract any material innovations or developments brought about through experimentation or analysis of the artifact are BrayTech corporate property.

//LOGLINE:BRAY-9//CLUSTER:147-3//PROVISION:FRA//ID:87840-JSTEV

Cary, are you able to open comms to Titan? I've been trying to raise Zhang all day, and I'm getting a resolution error.

//LOGLINE:BRAY-12//CLUSTER:226-3-1//PROVISION:SER//ID:07707-CWILL

We can't make contact from here, either. We're dealing with a few fires on our end, might be RAS interference. I'll get back to you.

//LOGLINE:BRAY-12//CLUSTER:226-3-1//PROVISION:SER//ID:07707-CWILL

I just spoke to Stevenson, network outage seems widespread. I don't know what's going on. Have you heard anything? I can't contact the Mindlab facility on Mars, and the defense systems have come online on a SKYSHOCK protocol. Is Rasputin running a system test? Please advise.