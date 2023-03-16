Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Report it here.
Games
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Destiny 2
Item Database
Weapons
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Season of the Deep
Item Database
Weapons
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Season of the Deep
Requiem-45
Legendary Pulse Rifle
Legendary
Void Damage
Primary Ammo
Stats
Stability
42
Handling
19
Range
27
Aim Assistance
73
Inventory Size
49
Airborne Effectiveness
10
Recoil Direction
55
Zoom
17
Magazine
35
Impact
23
Reload Speed
27
Rounds Per Minute
540
Related Posts
Every Legendary Weapon Getting Sunset in Destiny 2: Beyond Light
Collin MacGregor
Vampire Survivors Arcanas Guide - How to Unlock & Arcanas List (August 2022)
Diego Arguello
Vampire Survivors Cheats List: How to Get Arcanas, Stage Spells
Diego Arguello