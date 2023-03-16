Regnant
The House of Light had no Barons, no Archons, no other Eliksni in any position of authority. Thus, it had fallen to Scribe Eido to assume a Kell's duties in Misraaks's absence.
She was forced to abandon her books. After all, there were supply lines to oversee, Ether stores to maintain, negotiations to conduct. She spent her mornings distributing Ether to the hatchlings and the afternoons brokering deals with Spider. The rest of the day had been spent listening to the concerns of her father's people. Her people.
Now, Eido was greeting a lone Eliksni who had come to her among the civilians Devrim sent from the EDZ. He was trembling so nervously she was worried he would fall apart. Even as they sat together in the Botza District, surrounded by fellow Eliksni, he kept glancing upward at the Great Machine. Eido didn't know if it was with wonder or terror.
"I act on behalf of my father, Misraakskel of House Light." She spoke gently and in their shared language, trying to ease his fear. "I am Eido, Scribe of our House."
"Aa-ee-doh," the Dreg repeated. He practiced her Awoken name a few times until he could pronounce it. "My name is Thrysiks. Houseless."
"Thrysiks. You've done a very brave thing," she assured him. "There are many like you who have defected from House Salvation. We will care for you here. You are safe with us."
Eido told him how they had come to live in the City. How they were welcomed and protected. How the Light had provided for them. When she had finished the story of her House, Thrysiks raised his two arms and bowed his head. He had stopped shaking, but he still spoke with a tremor in his voice.
"Thank you, Eidokel."
Eido lowered her head. She could not stop herself from chittering quietly in delight.
Launcher Barrel Slot
Smart Drift Control
This barrel is broadly optimized for firing control. • Moderately controls recoil • Increases stability • Increases handling speed • Slightly increases projectile speed
Quick Launch
This weapon's barrel provides faster projectiles and much faster aiming. • Greatly increases handling speed • Increases projectile speed
Linear Compensator
This weapon's launch barrel is well-balanced. • Slightly increases projectile speed • Slightly increases blast radius • Slightly increases stability
Hard Launch
This weapon's launch barrel is optimized for projectile speed. • Greatly increases projectile speed • Decreases stability • Slightly decreases blast radius
Countermass
This weapon is weighted for vertical recoil. • Greatly controls recoil • Increases stability • Increases handling speed
Confined Launch
This weapon's launch parameters are particularly stable. • Greatly increases stability • Increases blast radius • Decreases projectile speed
Volatile Launch
This weapon is optimized for an especially explosive payload. • Greatly increases blast radius • Slightly decreases handling speed • Slightly decreases projectile speed