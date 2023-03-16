Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Red Mamba
Legendary Submachine Gun
Legendary
Arc Damage
Primary Ammo
Stats
Stability
34
Handling
64
Range
25
Aim Assistance
53
Inventory Size
67
Airborne Effectiveness
12
Recoil Direction
92
Zoom
13
Magazine
36
Impact
15
Reload Speed
30
Rounds Per Minute
900
