Welcome to the new beta.  Found a bug or issue? Report it here.

Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV

Destiny 2

Item Database
Weapons
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Season of the Deep
Item Database
Weapons
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Season of the Deep

Rapacious Appetite

Guide
Details
Perks

Added to Destiny 2 in the Season of the Deep, Rapacious Appetite is an aggressive frame Strand SMG. Is it worth using? What are some of its best perks? Let’s take a look.

How to Get Rapacious Appetite in Destiny 2

You can obtain drops of Rapacious Appetite by completing Season of the Deep activities. Once you’ve obtained five Deepsight drops of it, you can also craft it.

Rapacious Appetite God Rolls

Rapacious Appetite PVE God Roll

  • Arrowhead Brake
  • Extended Mag
  • Perpetual Motion or Envious Assassin
  • Frenzy or Target Lock
  • Masterwork: Stability

In PVE, Rapacious Appetite is a solid Stasis SMG with all the perks you’d ideally want and some weird new ones you probably don’t care about. (Who came up with Invisible Hand?) Perpetual Motion/Frenzy is a brainless but effective combo, giving you great buffs to damage, reload speed, handling, and stability while you’re in combat and moving. That said, you’ve also got Target Lock in the fourth column, which combos well with Envious Assassin. There’s also Headstone, if you’re running Stasis. Overall a pretty solid weapon, though as SMGs don’t tend to be top picks in Grandmaster Nightfalls, this will likely fall into the category of seasonal workhorse/fun weapon rather than a meta endgame pick.

destiny2rapaciousappetite.jpg

Rapacious Appetite PVP God Roll

  • Chambered Compensator
  • Ricochet Rounds
  • Perpetual Motion
  • Target Lock
  • Masterwork: Stability

In Destiny 2 PVP, Rapacious Appetite is similar to last season’s breakout star The Immortal. The combo of Perpetual Motion and Target Lock is ideal here, the former boosting the weapon’s lackluster Stability as long as you stay in motion and the latter providing a damage boost you don’t have to proc with a kill. The Unsated Hunger Origin Trait will likely have a lot more impact in PVP than PVE too, giving you a nice bump to Handling, Stability, and reload speed when you don’t have any abilities charged. It’s not a big enough bonus that you want to burn your abilities to get it, but the improved performance when you’re running on empty is appreciated.

That’s about it for Rapacious Appetite. Be sure to check out our other god roll guides for Destiny 2.

Stats

Lore

To: Vanguard High Command Incident Report Source: Scout Patrol 919 Report: Kraken Mare, Exterior Shelf Shallows—High Priority-0174 Target: J4W-S, Aberrant Houseless Servitor, Wrathborn Threat Type: Ambusher, supported by hostile Warband(s), Engage with Extreme Caution Noted Casualties: 8, not all incidents recorded. Known Armaments: Servitor Eye Projector, Material Denial Shield, Displacement Thresher, Kinetic Impact.

Incident Report-309: Servitor J4W-S was spotted in the southern ridge of Kraken Mare. Dive Tactical was notified, and fireteams were pulled from the area. Upon retreat, one fireteam was ambushed by a Hive warband. J4W-S then dove from above, and crashed into the fireteam, using its body as a kinetic driver. One fireteam member was killed on impact, and their Ghost was captured. Both remaining Guardians were able to escape after a prolonged exchange of fire.

RE: Recovery teams dispatched.

Recovery Incident Report-317: Dive Tactical and accompanying fireteams prepared an ambush and engaged J4W-S outside of Delta Sector. When caught in the crossfire, J4W-S initially fled the battle under the cover of Taken forces, only to harry the fireteams with guerrilla attacks from the surrounding methane sea. Note this Wrathborn Servitor retains the use of their displacement thresher and has begun using it to pick up and drop fireteam members into the methane sea's open depths, outside the safety of the coral shelves. The thin density of the liquid makes survival without independent propulsion unlikely and recovering remains for Ghost resurrection difficult. Dive Tactical is advised not to engage J4W-S near shelf drops or cliff faces in the future.

RE: J4W-S has been confirmed to have been converted to a Wrathborn Servitor. This would explain its aggression and predatory behaviors. Following notable operator losses, Dive Tactical has erected radar buoys to detect ambushes in what have come to be known as the Servitor's hunting grounds.

Barrel Slot

Smallbore

Dual strength barrel. • Increases range • Increases stability

Polygonal Rifling

Barrel optimized for recoil reduction. • Increases stability

Hammer-Forged Rifling

Durable ranged barrel. • Increases range

Full Bore

Barrel optimized for distance. • Greatly increases range • Decreases stability • Slightly decreases handling speed

Fluted Barrel

Ultra-light barrel. • Greatly increases handling speed • Slightly increases stability

Extended Barrel

Weighty barrel extension. • Increases range • Decreases handling speed • Moderately controls recoil

Corkscrew Rifling

Balanced barrel. • Slightly increases range and stability • Slightly increases handling speed

Chambered Compensator

Stable barrel attachment. • Increases stability • Moderately controls recoil • Slightly decreases handling speed

Arrowhead Brake

Lightly vented barrel. • Greatly controls recoil • Increases handling speed

Related Posts

Rapacious Appetite Destiny 2 Guide — God Roll & How to Get It
merritt k
PSA: Xur Is Selling a God Roll Disparity Pulse Rifle
Saniya Ahmed
MTG Arena Core 2020 Draft Guide - 3 Tips for M20 Drafts
Collin MacGregor