Welcome to the new beta.  Found a bug or issue? Report it here.

Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV

Destiny 2

Item Database
Weapons
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Season of the Deep
Item Database
Weapons
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Season of the Deep

Randy's Throwing Knife

Guide
Details
Perks

The Randy’s Throwing Knife Legendary scout rifle was a Crucible quest reward in Destiny 2‘s Season of the Undying. It was sunset with several other weapons, but it’s now back with a bang in Season of the Deep.

How to get Randy’s Throwing Knife in Destiny 2

You can get Randy’s Throwing Knife to drop from completing Crucible matches and picking up Crucible engrams from Lord Shaxx. This Legendary scout rifle is a Kinetic primary weapon, and has a Rapid-Fire Frame that fires full auto and reloads faster when the magazine is empty. It also has the One Quiet Moment origin trait that increases reload speed when out of combat.

randys-throwing-knife_destiny-2_fanbyte.jpg

Randy’s Throwing Knife god rolls

Randy’s Throwing Knife PVE god roll

  • Arrowhead Brake
  • Armor-Piercing Rounds or Flared Magwell
  • Gunshot Straight
  • Kinetic Tremors
  • Masterwork: Handling, Range

The stand-out traits for this scout rifle in PVE are Gunshot Straight and Kinetic Tremors. Gunshot Straight increases body shot damage and decreases target acquisition when aiming down sights. On top of that, six shots to a target from this scout rifle creates a damaging shockwave when you have the Kinetic Tremors trait. Arrowhead Brake helps control the recoil, and Flared Magwell gives better stability and reload speed. This roll packs a punch against bosses in PVE content.

Randy’s Throwing Knife PVP god roll

  • Arrowhead Brake or Hammer-Forged Rifling
  • Ricochet Rounds
  • Perpetual Motion of Zen Moment
  • Kill Clip or Box Breathing
  • Masterwork: Handling, Range

Arrowhead Brake helps with recoil, while Hammer-Forged Rifling gives increased range. Ricochet Rounds increase the range and stability and shots ricochet off hard surfaces. Zen Moment and Box Breathing pair well together, and Perpetual Motion and Kill Clip are powerful, too. Although not a god roll perk, Cascade Point is worth noting because it makes this rapid weapon even faster for a short duration if you get a precision kill or final blow with another weapon.

We also have more Destiny 2 god roll guides!

Stats

Barrel Slot

Smallbore

Dual strength barrel. • Increases range • Increases stability

Polygonal Rifling

Barrel optimized for recoil reduction. • Increases stability

Hammer-Forged Rifling

Durable ranged barrel. • Increases range

Full Bore

Barrel optimized for distance. • Greatly increases range • Decreases stability • Slightly decreases handling speed

Fluted Barrel

Ultra-light barrel. • Greatly increases handling speed • Slightly increases stability

Extended Barrel

Weighty barrel extension. • Increases range • Decreases handling speed • Moderately controls recoil

Corkscrew Rifling

Balanced barrel. • Slightly increases range and stability • Slightly increases handling speed

Chambered Compensator

Stable barrel attachment. • Increases stability • Moderately controls recoil • Slightly decreases handling speed

Arrowhead Brake

Lightly vented barrel. • Greatly controls recoil • Increases handling speed

Related Posts

Destiny 2 Randy's Throwing Knife Guide - How to Get the Crucible Ritual Weapon
Dillon Skiffington
Pain and Gain - Destiny 2 Banshee 44 Exotic Quest Guide
Nerium
Destiny 2 Edgewise Guide - How to Get the Vanguard Ritual Weapon
Dillon Skiffington