The Randy’s Throwing Knife Legendary scout rifle was a Crucible quest reward in Destiny 2‘s Season of the Undying. It was sunset with several other weapons, but it’s now back with a bang in Season of the Deep.

How to get Randy’s Throwing Knife in Destiny 2

You can get Randy’s Throwing Knife to drop from completing Crucible matches and picking up Crucible engrams from Lord Shaxx. This Legendary scout rifle is a Kinetic primary weapon, and has a Rapid-Fire Frame that fires full auto and reloads faster when the magazine is empty. It also has the One Quiet Moment origin trait that increases reload speed when out of combat.

Randy’s Throwing Knife god rolls

Randy’s Throwing Knife PVE god roll

Arrowhead Brake

Armor-Piercing Rounds or Flared Magwell

Gunshot Straight

Kinetic Tremors

Masterwork: Handling, Range

The stand-out traits for this scout rifle in PVE are Gunshot Straight and Kinetic Tremors. Gunshot Straight increases body shot damage and decreases target acquisition when aiming down sights. On top of that, six shots to a target from this scout rifle creates a damaging shockwave when you have the Kinetic Tremors trait. Arrowhead Brake helps control the recoil, and Flared Magwell gives better stability and reload speed. This roll packs a punch against bosses in PVE content.

Randy’s Throwing Knife PVP god roll

Arrowhead Brake or Hammer-Forged Rifling

Ricochet Rounds

Perpetual Motion of Zen Moment

Kill Clip or Box Breathing

Masterwork: Handling, Range

Arrowhead Brake helps with recoil, while Hammer-Forged Rifling gives increased range. Ricochet Rounds increase the range and stability and shots ricochet off hard surfaces. Zen Moment and Box Breathing pair well together, and Perpetual Motion and Kill Clip are powerful, too. Although not a god roll perk, Cascade Point is worth noting because it makes this rapid weapon even faster for a short duration if you get a precision kill or final blow with another weapon.

