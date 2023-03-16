Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Quitclaim Shotgun III
Legendary Shotgun
Legendary
Void Damage
Special Ammo
Stats
Stability
21
Handling
22
Range
21
Aim Assistance
30
Inventory Size
32
Airborne Effectiveness
2
Recoil Direction
41
Zoom
12
Magazine
5
Impact
80
Reload Speed
31
Rounds Per Minute
55
