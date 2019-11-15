Welcome to the new beta.  Found a bug or issue? Report it here.

Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV

Destiny 2

Item Database
Weapons
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Season of the Deep
Item Database
Weapons
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Season of the Deep

Prometheus Lens

Stats

Lore

How's it work? Ha! The underlying principles are quite simple, really. The gun's pyreliophorite crystal—

Pyreliophorite? It's an Ionian crystal which bears some resemblance to rudimentary perovskite, which is, as you should know, a crystal with unique photovoltaic properties—

Photovoltaic? It means "regarding the conversion of light into electricity."

No, no, the gun doesn't create electricity; the gun induces an external combustion reaction. It's perovskite that—

I just explained the perovskite! If you'd stop interrupting—

Wait. I remember you. You're one of Cayde's Hunters! Get out of here! Shoo! The Cryptarchy wants nothing to do with you!

Related Posts

Wavesplitter (All Trace Rifles, Really) is Great Right Now in Destiny 2
merritt k
Where’s Xur in Destiny 2? – November 15, 2019
merritt k
Ruinous Effigy Turns Destiny 2 Into a Completely Different Game
Nerium