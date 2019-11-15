How's it work? Ha! The underlying principles are quite simple, really. The gun's pyreliophorite crystal—

Pyreliophorite? It's an Ionian crystal which bears some resemblance to rudimentary perovskite, which is, as you should know, a crystal with unique photovoltaic properties—

Photovoltaic? It means "regarding the conversion of light into electricity."

No, no, the gun doesn't create electricity; the gun induces an external combustion reaction. It's perovskite that—

I just explained the perovskite! If you'd stop interrupting—

Wait. I remember you. You're one of Cayde's Hunters! Get out of here! Shoo! The Cryptarchy wants nothing to do with you!