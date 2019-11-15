Prometheus Lens
Stats
Lore
How's it work? Ha! The underlying principles are quite simple, really. The gun's pyreliophorite crystal—
Pyreliophorite? It's an Ionian crystal which bears some resemblance to rudimentary perovskite, which is, as you should know, a crystal with unique photovoltaic properties—
Photovoltaic? It means "regarding the conversion of light into electricity."
No, no, the gun doesn't create electricity; the gun induces an external combustion reaction. It's perovskite that—
I just explained the perovskite! If you'd stop interrupting—
Wait. I remember you. You're one of Cayde's Hunters! Get out of here! Shoo! The Cryptarchy wants nothing to do with you!