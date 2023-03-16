Destiny 2’s newest raid is live, so it’s time to start farming this activity’s unique weapons and armor. Unlike previous raids, the Deep Stone Crypt’s weapons can roll with perks that are exclusive to this endgame encounter. This makes them not only desired by players but extremely powerful if you manage to get the right combination of perks. One of these weapons is the Posterity hand cannon. Part of the 180 RPM archetype, the Posterity is a solid Energy weapon that can efficiently dispatch most low tier enemies. While it may not be the most popular hand cannon available, this is definitely one worth trying — especially if you’ve been missing Trust.

Here’s how to get this weapon and what the god roll is:

How to Get Posterity

You can get the Posterity hand cannon from the third encounter in the Deep Stone Crypt raid. This is the only place the hand cannon can drop during your first time through the raid. If you manage to snag one from this boss fight, then you can also obtain it in the raid’s two secret chests. These can be found at the very start of the raid near the end of the Sparrow portion and about halfway through the jumping puzzle. These chests will give players a piece of loot, so long as they’ve earned it at least once during any of the four core encounters.

Finally, players can earn any piece of gear they’ve found via the new raid chest that appears after you beat the final boss. Acting as a mini-vendor, players can purchase a randomly rolled piece of loot if they have 20 or more Spoils of Victory. This new currency is earned by completing raid encounters and opening secret chests in the Deep Stone Crypt. The best part is you can earn Spoils of Victory in Garden of Salvation and Last Wish, both of which are still playable.

Posterity God Rolls

Posterity PVE God Roll

Corkscrew Rifling

Tactical Mag

Reconstruction or Rapid Hit

Rampage or Demolitionist

So the Posterity is rather unique, as there are multiple variations that could easily be considered “god rolls.” Because of this, we will be going over four primary perks instead of just the best two. A lot of what makes Posterity so terrific is it offers a lot of unique avenues to slot this weapon into your build. Our barrel perk is Corkscrew Rifling which gives us a solid boost to range, stability, and handling. This makes the weapon quite adaptable in multiple scenarios, even if doesn’t have the base range stat. You’ll also want Tactical Mag to further boost your stability while upping the reload speed and magazine size.

Here’s where things get tricky because there are quite a few perks that are great for this weapon. The first roll is the classic combination of Rapid Hit and Rampage. This boosts your reload speed while allowing you to increase your weapon’s overall damage. But this roll is not terribly exciting despite its reliability in virtually any type of endgame activity. That being said, the roll I am really excited about is Reconstruction with either Rampage or Demolitionist. A new perk, Reconstruction not only slowly refills your magazine, but it will actually double its size. This synergizes wonderfully with a host of perks, as it lets you deal with far more enemies than usual. You will definitely want to experiment, but I have a feeling that Reconstruction will end up being the “best in slot” perk for this weapon’s PVE god roll.

Posterity PVP God Roll

Arrowhead Brake

Accurized Rounds

Killing Wing

Opening Shot or Rampage

As with most PVP weapons, the god roll for this gun is a little more straightforward. Focusing on boosting the gun’s stability and range, we are looking for Arrowhead Brake and Accurized Rounds. The former gives us that sweet recoil control boost while Accurized Rounds increases the hand cannon’s range. With a Stability masterwork, these perks turn the Posterity into a laser beam at close to medium range. We are also looking for Killing Wind, as this makes our weapon even deadlier if we manage to secure a kill.

This is especially deadly in bigger modes like Control or Clash where you can trigger this buff more consistently. Finally, we’re looking for an Opening Shot since it ensures we will almost always land a critical hit when we fire. However, since this is a 180 RPM that initial accuracy boost isn’t as important. If you fancy raw damage, then Rampage is the perk you’ll want since it makes Killing Wind even scarier in the right hands.

Even though Posterity won’t become the king of PVP hand cannons, it’s still a superb choice for those who prefer fast-firing archetypes.