Savathun is finally here, which means Destiny 2’s highly anticipated expansion has been released. The Witch Queen has players finally confront one of the franchise’s most popular villains in her own throne world. Not only is this DLC introducing a new story, but there are also a ton of new weapons, armor, exotics, consumables, and activities for players to participate in. The Witch Queen also marks the release of the Void 3.0 update, which drastically reworks the void subclass and new exotics to build around.

With the new expansion also comes Season of the Risen, which revolves around defending Earth from Savathun’s Lucent Brood. In teaming up with the Cabal, you can earn and craft a ton of new weapons — some of which are remarkably powerful. One of these guns is Piece of Mind, which is a Kinetic, rapid-fire Pulse Rifle with some solid perks to choose from. Here's how to get one and the rolls I recommend:

How to Get Piece of Mind

Thankfully, there are a few different ways you can get a Piece of Mind. The first is just hitting Rank 45 in the Season Pass. While this is a static roll, it’s guaranteed regardless of where you are in Destiny 2.

That being said, your main method for obtaining a Piece of Mind will be decrypting Umbral engrams into one via the War Table at the H.E.L.M. This is available after unlocking the Weapon Decoding Clearance in the upgrades sub-menu. Once you have this feature unlocked, you can turn any Umbral engram into a random roll of the Piece of Mind for 50 Legendary Shards and nine Risen Umbral Energy. You may also have a chance to get a red box Deepsight variant, which is required if you want to craft one.

You aren't guaranteed a Deepsight variant, so it may take some time before you get all five needed to craft this gun. Additionally, you can get a roll of Piece of Mind at the end of the PsiOps Battleground activity from the Runic Chest for 500 Psychogenic Intel. This is a less consistent method, but it’s possible if you’re lucky.

Piece of Mind God Rolls

Piece of Mind PVE God Roll

Masterwork: Range

Corkscrew Rifling

High-Caliber Rounds

Overflow

Focused Fury

I recommend using Corkscrew Rifling to increase range, handling, and stability. This provides the weapon with more consistency while making it generally easier to control. I'm also forgoing the usual magazine increase for High-Caliber Rounds. Look, Appended Ma1g is good, but I personally like the additional range and stagger potential of High-Caliber Rounds. If you really don't care about the range increase, then Appended Mag is a solid alternative.

As for the primary perks, Overflow is the best-in-slot option here. You will naturally be picking up Special and Heavy ammo bricks left and right, so the automatic reload, along with the extra bullets added, is simply superb. This turns Piece of Mind into an add-clearing machine, especially when combined with Focused Fury for those 20 percent damage boost triggers. Alternatively, you can always go with Adrenaline Junkie for grenade builds or Vorpal Weapon if you really want to use this on bosses.

Piece of Mind PVP God Roll

Masterwork: Range or Stability

Hammer-Forged Rifling

High-Caliber Rounds

Perpetual Motion

Moving Target

When it comes to PVP, range is probably one of the most important stats for any weapon to have. Considering the Piece of Mind has a wild Aim Assistance stat of 82 and easily controllable recoil, we'll use the Hammer-Forged Rifling barrel mod solely to increase our range. This provides a more consistent experience and makes the weapon especially deadly in one-on-one duels. Combine this with High-Caliber Rounds and you will be able to make your target flinch, allowing you to easily secure a kill.

In the primary perk slots, we are rocking both Perpetual Motion and Moving Target. These two perks synergize beautifully, offering a host of buffs when you're on the move. These only get more dangerous when you craft the Enhanced variant, turning Piece of Mind into easily the best rapid-fire Pulse Rifle in the game. For those who play a little more static, Elemental Capacitor is a terrific alternative if you frequently use the Void subclass.