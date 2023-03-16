Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Phosphorus MG4
Legendary Submachine Gun
Legendary
Solar Damage
Primary Ammo
Stats
Stability
39
Handling
59
Range
30
Aim Assistance
54
Inventory Size
50
Airborne Effectiveness
12
Recoil Direction
90
Zoom
13
Magazine
35
Impact
15
Reload Speed
31
Rounds Per Minute
900
