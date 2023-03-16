Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Philippis-B
Rare Submachine Gun
Rare
Kinetic Damage
Primary Ammo
Stats
Stability
33
Handling
16
Range
47
Aim Assistance
50
Inventory Size
25
Recoil Direction
85
Zoom
13
Magazine
26
Impact
25
Reload Speed
12
Rounds Per Minute
600
