Perpetualis
Stats
Lore
Devrim Kay sat at a dingy workbench, tucked away in a corner of the Farm. He stripped and cleaned his rifle with practiced efficiency, his fingers moving on their own as his mind wandered.
The sniper recalled a conversation he'd had with Eido, Mithrax-kell's daughter. Devrim had found the Scribe charming, both wise and guileless. They'd spoken at length about her vision for the House of Light as a peace broker between Eliksni and humanity.
In the moment, he'd been convinced by her youthful optimism. It stirred something in him long dormant—a vision for the future beyond the day-to-day violence of his life in Trostland. He left their conversation confident that a brighter future awaited the Eliksni.
But now, in the cold light of day, his cynicism reasserted itself. Even if the House of Light remained a staunch ally, he doubted the other Eliksni throughout the system would follow suit. After all, the average Vandal wasn't fighting for politics, ethics, or philosophy. They were fighting a zero-sum game of territorial control… just like he was.
Besides, war was all he'd ever known. He'd grown up in this conflict; been raised by it. Without it… what was he?
Devrim looked down and realized with surprise that his rifle was already reassembled. He'd completed the task without even noticing. What could anyone do against such deeply ingrained violence?
He shook his head, frowned, and started again.
Barrel Slot
Smallbore
Dual strength barrel. • Increases range • Increases stability
Polygonal Rifling
Barrel optimized for recoil reduction. • Increases stability
Hammer-Forged Rifling
Durable ranged barrel. • Increases range
Full Bore
Barrel optimized for distance. • Greatly increases range • Decreases stability • Slightly decreases handling speed
Fluted Barrel
Ultra-light barrel. • Greatly increases handling speed • Slightly increases stability
Extended Barrel
Weighty barrel extension. • Increases range • Decreases handling speed • Moderately controls recoil
Corkscrew Rifling
Balanced barrel. • Slightly increases range and stability • Slightly increases handling speed
Chambered Compensator
Stable barrel attachment. • Increases stability • Moderately controls recoil • Slightly decreases handling speed
Arrowhead Brake
Lightly vented barrel. • Greatly controls recoil • Increases handling speed