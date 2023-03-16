At the moment, everyone who purchases Destiny 2: The Witch Queen will be able to unlock Osteo Striga after completing The Witch Queen campaign for the first time.

Once you complete the campaign, go to your Triumphs page and then select the “Patterns & Catalyst” tab on the right. Now go to submachine guns and click the Osteo Striga to unlock the pattern.

Once this is done, return to the Enclave and run-up to the weapon crafter. Select “Shape," then the submachine gun tab, and you will see the Osteo Striga. Pick this item and then begin filling out the line of perks available. Just like other crafted weapons, there will be a level associated with this exotic SMG. To increase this level and unlock additional perks, just go around killing foes with the Osteo Striga. There are no other steps to unlocking this gun.

How to Get the Osteo Striga Catalyst

First, you need to unlock the Osteo Striga itself after completing The Witch Queen‘s campaign. Once you’ve crafted your Osteo Striga, you’ll notice that the catalyst is locked during the “Shape” process. To unlock it, you will need to reach Level 10 with the Osteo Striga you originally made. You can increase a weapon’s level by killing enemies with it, so just bring it with you while you’re running around the Throne World. Once you hit Level 10, just go back to the weapon crafter and add the catalyst onto your gun.

What Does the Osteo Striga Catalyst Do?

The Osteo Striga catalyst gives you 30 additional Reload Speed and a bonus 20 Stability; both are super useful for an SMG. More importantly, it also makes it so all of your Poison final blows return a chunk of ammo to the magazine, helping you reload even less frequently.

How to Level up the Osteo Striga Catalyst

You can level up the Osteo Striga catalyst by killing foes with it.

There are a lot of places where you can complete this catalyst, but you should note that the old Thrall hallway in the Shattered Throne dungeon has been patched to no longer grant any kind of XP. As a result, it may not count towards catalyst progress. Give it a shot, though! We are yet to confirm that the recent patch also disabled catalyst progress from kills. Because of the new primary infinite ammo addition, you can literally just stand in one place as lines of enemies run at you.

If you are unable to reach this location, then activities like the Blind Well and Altars of Sorrow are terrific alternatives. The latter throws huge numbers of weak Hive enemies at you, making it easy to complete this catalyst.