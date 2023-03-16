Welcome to the new beta.  Found a bug or issue? Report it here.

Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV

Destiny 2

Item Database
Weapons
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Season of the Deep
Item Database
Weapons
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Season of the Deep

Osteo Striga

Guide
Details

At the moment, everyone who purchases Destiny 2: The Witch Queen will be able to unlock Osteo Striga after completing The Witch Queen campaign for the first time. 

Once you complete the campaign, go to your Triumphs page and then select the “Patterns & Catalyst” tab on the right. Now go to submachine guns and click the Osteo Striga to unlock the pattern.

Once this is done, return to the Enclave and run-up to the weapon crafter. Select “Shape," then the submachine gun tab, and you will see the Osteo Striga. Pick this item and then begin filling out the line of perks available. Just like other crafted weapons, there will be a level associated with this exotic SMG. To increase this level and unlock additional perks, just go around killing foes with the Osteo Striga. There are no other steps to unlocking this gun.

Destiny-2-Osteo-Striga.png

How to Get the Osteo Striga Catalyst

First, you need to unlock the Osteo Striga itself after completing The Witch Queen‘s campaign. Once you’ve crafted your Osteo Striga, you’ll notice that the catalyst is locked during the “Shape” process. To unlock it, you will need to reach Level 10 with the Osteo Striga you originally made. You can increase a weapon’s level by killing enemies with it, so just bring it with you while you’re running around the Throne World. Once you hit Level 10, just go back to the weapon crafter and add the catalyst onto your gun.

What Does the Osteo Striga Catalyst Do?

The Osteo Striga catalyst gives you 30 additional Reload Speed and a bonus 20 Stability; both are super useful for an SMG. More importantly, it also makes it so all of your Poison final blows return a chunk of ammo to the magazine, helping you reload even less frequently.

How to Level up the Osteo Striga Catalyst

You can level up the Osteo Striga catalyst by killing foes with it. 

There are a lot of places where you can complete this catalyst, but you should note that the old Thrall hallway in the Shattered Throne dungeon has been patched to no longer grant any kind of XP. As a result, it may not count towards catalyst progress. Give it a shot, though! We are yet to confirm that the recent patch also disabled catalyst progress from kills. Because of the new primary infinite ammo addition, you can literally just stand in one place as lines of enemies run at you.

If you are unable to reach this location, then activities like the Blind Well and Altars of Sorrow are terrific alternatives. The latter throws huge numbers of weak Hive enemies at you, making it easy to complete this catalyst. 

Stats

Lore

Ah, pardon us. It just seems like he's always hungry. When I first became a mother, I didn't realize how much time would just be spent feeding him. Do you mind? Thank you.

No, he doesn't look much like me, I know. There are a lot of orphans these days. I heard him crying from… oh my, it seems like half a world away. It was chance, honestly. I never thought of myself as a parent, but caring for another little life… it's taught me so much.

May I?

Sorry, I don't know why I'm sharing so much with you like this. You just seem easy to talk to. And becoming a mom has really given me a lot more insight into the little connections between people. I used to focus so much on my work. I actually lost a few friends over it.

Oh! Shh, shh, shh… there we go. That's right. Growing babies need their calcium.

Now I can see what matters. The beauty in small things and quiet moments. In watching others light up when they see him. In the way meeting new people broadens him.

I had another child, you know. That was… before. I didn't keep him safe. It's for the best. He's… safe now.

Besides, it means I can appreciate this little one so much more. Just the two of us.

I love my little Striga.

And he's always… so… hungry.

//CASE 620102; SUSPECT IDENT JANA-14; STATUS: AT LARGE //EVIDENCE IDENT #303, AUDIO DEVICE; RECOVERED ADJACENT TO DISMEMBERED BODY, RIBS EXCISED

Related Posts

Destiny 2 Osteo Striga Guide - How to Level Up the Osteo Striga
Diego Arguello
Destiny 2 Witch Queen Exotics List - How to Get All the New Exotics
Dillon Skiffington
Destiny 2 Witch Queen Guide - Witch Queen Raid Release Date & Time
Collin MacGregor