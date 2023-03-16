Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Origin Story
Common Auto Rifle
Common
Kinetic Damage
Primary Ammo
Stats
Stability
40
Handling
37
Range
57
Aim Assistance
35
Inventory Size
47
Recoil Direction
73
Zoom
16
Magazine
32
Impact
29
Reload Speed
41
Rounds Per Minute
450
