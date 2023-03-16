Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
No Turning Back
Legendary Combat Bow
Legendary
Kinetic Damage
Primary Ammo
Stats
Stability
48
Draw Time
684
Handling
54
Aim Assistance
66
Accuracy
68
Inventory Size
52
Airborne Effectiveness
10
Recoil Direction
72
Zoom
18
Impact
76
Reload Speed
40
