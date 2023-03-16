Welcome to the new beta.  Found a bug or issue? Report it here.

New Purpose

Guide
Details
Perks

Destiny 2 Season of the Haunted is here, and it’s the spookiest addition yet. With the return of Emperor Calus’ mighty Leviathan, players are tasked with venturing into this massive ship to deduce what has happened to this corrupted vessel. Along with the new Nightmare Containment activity, players can earn new weapons, armor, and cosmetics for your Guardian.

Along with the seasonal and world loot drops, we also got six dungeon firearms that are exceptionally strong. Perhaps the best — especially for PVP — is the New Purpose pulse rifle. A Stasis weapon, this pulse rifle can roll with some terrific perks and is definitely one of the main reasons to farm the dungeon. It's also a solid alternative to The Messenger for those who don't want to play Trials of Osiris.

How to Get New Purpose

You can only get New Purpose in the Duality dungeon. This weapon drops from the final encounter, which is the final boss fight with Nightmare Caiatl. Keep in mind, that this gun is not a guaranteed drop at the end of this battle. You could also get the machine gun or a piece of armor. If you do snag New Purpose, even just once, it will then become a possible reward from either of the dungeon’s two secret chests and the additional engram you get for beating the final boss. Remember, you can endlessly farm the dungeon so you aren’t limited to running this activity once a week.

New Purpose God Rolls

New Purpose PVE God Roll

  • Arrowhead Brake
  • High-Caliber Rounds or Appended Mag
  • Feeding Frenzy
  • Headstone or Adaptive Munitions

When it comes to the New Purpose, there are a couple of solid rolls you can use depending on your playstyle. In the barrel slot, I am selecting Arrowhead Brake since that +30 to recoil is fantastic and the handling bonus is just icing on the cake. We're also slapping on High-Caliber Rounds for the small range boost and the ability to stunlock lower-tier adds. However, you can also rock Appended Mag for the six extra bullets in the magazine. Both are fine, so it really comes down to which you prefer.

As for primary perks, Feeding Frenzy is absolutely the best option in the first slot. New Purpose has a very slow reload speed, so being able to increase this by just killing enemies is terrific. Where things interesting is in the second slot, as this weapon can roll with either Headstone or Adaptive Munitions. The former is terrific for those that are using Stasis or want to just turn enemies into ice bombs. Inversely, Adaptive Munitions triggers on every elemental shield since the weapon is Kinetic. It's a solid perk on a Kinetic weapon, which makes it great for higher-end activities.

New Purpose PVP God Roll

  • Corkscrew Rifling
  • High-Caliber Rounds
  • Perpetual Motion
  • Desperado

For those wanting to bring New Purpose into the Crucible, there's a very specific roll I highly recommend. In the magazine slot, you'll want either Corkscrew Rifling or Chambered Compensator. Both are fantastic options with the former buffing range, handling, and stability while the latter increases stability and recoil control. Just remember, you will get a small penalty to handling if you go with Chambered Compensator.

Looking at the primary perks I recommend the absolutely disgusting combo of Perpetual Motion and Desperado. Perpetual Motion gives the user stability, handling, and reload buff while they are moving. Given players will almost always be running around in the Crucible, rarely this won't be triggered. In the second column, Desperado is the perk you want. After a precision final blow and reload the fire rate of this weapon will be drastically increased. This allows you to melt enemies in seconds due to the gun's solid impact and normal slow fire rate.

Stats

Lore

Consumed as she was with the scene in the arena, Caiatl forgot the chiddik in her hands as her young body imitated the action playing out before her eyes. The living accessory screamed, then leapt to the flagstones. Boneless or not, it resented having its neck wrenched.

"Gentle, small one," her father chided through a haze of wine. "Your chiddik was bred for a thousand generations to complement your tunic. Pick it up."

"Must I? It is always in the way."

"A princess must serve her purpose as much as any other beast. Once you outgrow this tunic, you may do anything you like with the chiddik. Eat it, perhaps. They are scrumptious boiled in wine with bitter herbs. But for now—"

"Yes, Father," she hastily recited, but already, her eyes wandered back to the red sand below. Ghaul lifted the slack-jawed head—torn, not cut, from his rival's body—toward the Imperial box. Every sinew in the warrior's flesh trembled with passion and triumph.

"Your prowess pleases us, gladiator." Calus rose. "You will join us this evening for repast."

In that moment, Caiatl realized that Ghaul would not wear an absurd chiddik to dinner. He had no use for a fragile accessory whose musk and chirping and scintillating tails boasted his position. He had never needed to learn the subtle gesticulations to summon a servant who would wick away the creature's urine without drawing attention. His hands had learned to direct blades, not cloacists.

She retrieved the trembling animal with hateful hands. For a moment, she clasped down on its maw. It writhed in wide-eyed panic, struggling for breath, but she quickly released. The beast bore no sin for its place in the world; no more than she assumed fault for hers.

But unlike a chiddik, she could create new purpose for herself.

Barrel Slot

Smallbore

Dual strength barrel. • Increases range • Increases stability

Polygonal Rifling

Barrel optimized for recoil reduction. • Increases stability

Hammer-Forged Rifling

Durable ranged barrel. • Increases range

Full Bore

Barrel optimized for distance. • Greatly increases range • Decreases stability • Slightly decreases handling speed

Fluted Barrel

Ultra-light barrel. • Greatly increases handling speed • Slightly increases stability

Extended Barrel

Weighty barrel extension. • Increases range • Decreases handling speed • Moderately controls recoil

Corkscrew Rifling

Balanced barrel. • Slightly increases range and stability • Slightly increases handling speed

Chambered Compensator

Stable barrel attachment. • Increases stability • Moderately controls recoil • Slightly decreases handling speed

Arrowhead Brake

Lightly vented barrel. • Greatly controls recoil • Increases handling speed

