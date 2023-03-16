Welcome to the new beta.  Found a bug or issue? Report it here.

Nation of Beasts

She held the handgun pressed against Liu Feng's head. Ouros blinked through the sweat.

Liu Feng held the handgun against Ouros's head. She shivered.

Across the river, as if in a mirror, another Liu Feng and another Ouros looked back at them.

Two Liu Fengs.

Two Ouroses.

Four handguns.

The Liu Feng that was cold opened her mouth. "I wish…"

When the shooting stopped, only the Guardians still lived. They stared at each other from across the river.

"How did you know?" Liu Feng asked.

"I could feel the heat of the Forge on my skin." Ouros shook her head. "You could not?"

Liu Feng shook her head also.

"Forget these tricksters. They can teach us nothing. And you have so much left to learn."

Barrel Slot

Smallbore

Dual strength barrel. • Increases range • Increases stability

Polygonal Rifling

Barrel optimized for recoil reduction. • Increases stability

Hammer-Forged Rifling

Durable ranged barrel. • Increases range

Full Bore

Barrel optimized for distance. • Greatly increases range • Decreases stability • Slightly decreases handling speed

Fluted Barrel

Ultra-light barrel. • Greatly increases handling speed • Slightly increases stability

Extended Barrel

Weighty barrel extension. • Increases range • Decreases handling speed • Moderately controls recoil

Corkscrew Rifling

Balanced barrel. • Slightly increases range and stability • Slightly increases handling speed

Chambered Compensator

Stable barrel attachment. • Increases stability • Moderately controls recoil • Slightly decreases handling speed

Arrowhead Brake

Lightly vented barrel. • Greatly controls recoil • Increases handling speed

