Nation of Beasts
Stats
Lore
She held the handgun pressed against Liu Feng's head. Ouros blinked through the sweat.
Liu Feng held the handgun against Ouros's head. She shivered.
Across the river, as if in a mirror, another Liu Feng and another Ouros looked back at them.
Two Liu Fengs.
Two Ouroses.
Four handguns.
The Liu Feng that was cold opened her mouth. "I wish…"
When the shooting stopped, only the Guardians still lived. They stared at each other from across the river.
"How did you know?" Liu Feng asked.
"I could feel the heat of the Forge on my skin." Ouros shook her head. "You could not?"
Liu Feng shook her head also.
"Forget these tricksters. They can teach us nothing. And you have so much left to learn."
Barrel Slot
Smallbore
Dual strength barrel. • Increases range • Increases stability
Polygonal Rifling
Barrel optimized for recoil reduction. • Increases stability
Hammer-Forged Rifling
Durable ranged barrel. • Increases range
Full Bore
Barrel optimized for distance. • Greatly increases range • Decreases stability • Slightly decreases handling speed
Fluted Barrel
Ultra-light barrel. • Greatly increases handling speed • Slightly increases stability
Extended Barrel
Weighty barrel extension. • Increases range • Decreases handling speed • Moderately controls recoil
Corkscrew Rifling
Balanced barrel. • Slightly increases range and stability • Slightly increases handling speed
Chambered Compensator
Stable barrel attachment. • Increases stability • Moderately controls recoil • Slightly decreases handling speed
Arrowhead Brake
Lightly vented barrel. • Greatly controls recoil • Increases handling speed