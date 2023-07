Remember the slaughter?

it was no slaughter

OUR CHILDREN.

stolen constructs not ours

I can still hear the echoes.

hallucinations

T E N T H O U S A N D D Y I N G W I S H E S

we were merciful

WE SHOULD HAVE CHOSEN OTHERWISE.

the dreamer survived

O N L Y T O F A L L

rid yourselves of this regret