Man o' War
Legendary Linear Fusion Rifle
Legendary
Solar Damage
Heavy Ammo
Stats
Stability
41
Handling
22
Range
50
Aim Assistance
61
Inventory Size
35
Airborne Effectiveness
6
Recoil Direction
60
Zoom
25
Magazine
5
Impact
41
Reload Speed
20
