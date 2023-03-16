Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Maestro-46
Legendary Sniper Rifle
Legendary
Void Damage
Special Ammo
Stats
Stability
17
Handling
24
Range
72
Aim Assistance
43
Inventory Size
33
Airborne Effectiveness
2
Recoil Direction
60
Zoom
43
Magazine
3
Impact
90
Reload Speed
30
Rounds Per Minute
72
