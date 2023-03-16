To get the Loud Lullaby you will need to purchase the Essence of Brutality quest from the lectern found on the Moon by Eris Morn. You will need to have one Phantasmal Core, which can be purchased by turning in 20 Phantasmal Fragments or by completing the two Weekly Letern Moon Bounties. Once you have the core, visit the lectern and purchase the Essence of Brutality quest and then complete it. This boasts some fairly simple tasks such as completing activities in the patrol zones, killing 50 enemies with hand cannons, and locating the Necromantic Strand. Once you complete this quest, return to the lectern and turn it in to receive one random roll of the Loud Lullaby. If you were holding onto an old version of this gun for whatever reason, it will not be grandfathered into the new Power cap. Instead, you’ll have to grind for a new one since this gun has completely different perks now.

Loud Lullaby God Rolls

Loud Lullaby PVE God Roll

Smallbore or Hammer-Forged Rifling

Tactical Mag

Surplus or Heating Up

Frenzy

I’m going to be honest with you, the new Loud Lullaby’s perk pool is shockingly bad. What was once a gun that could roll with some terrific PVE and PVP options, this hand cannon isn’t nearly as potent as it used to be. Because of this, we only have a few perks that are even worth discussing in an endgame PVE setting. In our barrel slot, I like either Smallbore or Hammer-Forged Rifling. Both increase our weapon’s base range, but I personally prefer Smallbore since it also boosts this firearm’s stability stat by 7. As for your magazine, the only great option for PVE is Tactical Mag. Not only does this give us more ammo in each clip, but it will boost the Loud Lullaby’s low reload stat.

For our first primary perk, our only real choices are Surplus and Heating Up. Of the two, Surplus is the ideal choice since it will boost this gun’s reload speed, stability, and handling whenever you have a charged ability. If you are more concerned with Loud Lullaby’s recoil, then Heating Up is the choice for you as it makes landing consistent critical hits very easy. You can maybe make an argument for Tunnel Vision but given Loud Lullaby’s abysmal base reload stat this can just be awkward.

Loud Lullaby PVP Roll

Hammer-Forged Rifling

Accurized Rounds

Slideshot

Wellspring or Frenzy

The PVP perks for this weapon are even more depressing. Opening up we have the tried-and-true combo you’ll find on any competitive hand cannon, Hammer-Forged Rifling and Accurized Rounds. This will boost the weapon’s range, allowing you to take more advantageous duels. The first primary perk will be Slideshot, mainly to get around this gun’s atrocious reload speed. It will also boost the weapon’s range and stability, allowing for more consistency when you start firing right out of a slide.

As for the second perk, well, fuck I don’t know? I guess Wellspring or Frenzy? Neither of these are ideal perks for PVP, but there’s really not a lot to offer in the second column. Kill Clip is usually a go-to, but it doesn’t synergize with Slideshot. Wellspring is a generally solid option for 6v6 game modes, while Frenzy can boost the weapon’s damage the longer you stay in combat. Both are okay options, but if you really want to use a 120 RPM hand cannon there are so many better options.