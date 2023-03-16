Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Lionheart
Rare Auto Rifle
Rare
Kinetic Damage
Primary Ammo
Stats
Stability
39
Handling
62
Range
44
Aim Assistance
65
Inventory Size
50
Recoil Direction
55
Zoom
16
Magazine
42
Impact
21
Reload Speed
54
Rounds Per Minute
600
