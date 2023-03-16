Lingering Dread
"My empress," Taurun reported, "the Vanguard has deployed a Guardian to investigate the Leviathan. Your presence has been requested aboard the H.E.L.M.—"
"Where is Calus?" Caiatl gazed ceaselessly at the Leviathan as it loomed beside Luna.
Taurun paused for a moment, datapad in hand. This question had become a common thread woven throughout their briefings. "We do not know. The Leviathan is a gargantuan ship. It is quite possible Calus remains entrenched deep within its Underbelly."
"Then we will disembowel the beast."
"That would be… inadvisable."
Caiatl turned to face her, eyes as cold as her voice. "By all means, Taurun. Advise me."
Slowly, Taurun lowered her datapad. It was not the first time that Caiatl had bristled at her counsel. But since the Leviathan's sudden return, the empress's patience had winnowed to the width of a blade. Taurun chose her next words with caution.
"Calus has an unknown number of Loyalists at his disposal, along with whatever other horrors now inhabit the ship. Our soldiers would almost certainly pay the price for our nescience."
"Would you rather we die cowering behind our shields?" Caiatl scoffed.
"I would rather we not die at all."
The silence hung heavy in the air between them. "Noted," Caiatl decreed as she turned back toward the Leviathan. "You may take your leave."
Taurun nodded and made to depart. As she left the bridge, she hazarded a glance over her shoulder. Silhouetted by Luna, Caiatl bore a striking resemblance to another late leader of the Cabal.
One whose obsession led to ruin.
Launcher Barrel Slot
Smart Drift Control
This barrel is broadly optimized for firing control. • Moderately controls recoil • Increases stability • Increases handling speed • Slightly increases projectile speed
Quick Launch
This weapon's barrel provides faster projectiles and much faster aiming. • Greatly increases handling speed • Increases projectile speed
Linear Compensator
This weapon's launch barrel is well-balanced. • Slightly increases projectile speed • Slightly increases blast radius • Slightly increases stability
Hard Launch
This weapon's launch barrel is optimized for projectile speed. • Greatly increases projectile speed • Decreases stability • Slightly decreases blast radius
Countermass
This weapon is weighted for vertical recoil. • Greatly controls recoil • Increases stability • Increases handling speed
Confined Launch
This weapon's launch parameters are particularly stable. • Greatly increases stability • Increases blast radius • Decreases projectile speed
Volatile Launch
This weapon is optimized for an especially explosive payload. • Greatly increases blast radius • Slightly decreases handling speed • Slightly decreases projectile speed