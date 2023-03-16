Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Lincoln Green
Legendary Pulse Rifle
Legendary
Kinetic Damage
Primary Ammo
Stats
Stability
40
Handling
22
Range
24
Aim Assistance
74
Inventory Size
46
Airborne Effectiveness
10
Recoil Direction
60
Zoom
17
Magazine
36
Impact
23
Reload Speed
26
Rounds Per Minute
540
