Legal Action II
Legendary Pulse Rifle
Legendary
Kinetic Damage
Primary Ammo
Stats
Stability
48
Handling
24
Range
62
Aim Assistance
32
Inventory Size
47
Airborne Effectiveness
10
Recoil Direction
70
Zoom
18
Magazine
28
Impact
33
Reload Speed
33
Rounds Per Minute
340
