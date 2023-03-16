You can get Judgment as a reward for completing the first encounter in the Prophecy dungeon. This is a possible reward for defeating the Phalanx Echo Boss. It will not drop from any other encounter. However, if you do get the weapon it will then start appearing in the dungeon’s two secret chests. Keep in mind, there is no limit to how many times you can complete this first encounter. Meaning, if you really want Judgment you can keep redoing the opening boss fight until you, hopefully, obtain a roll you like. If you are unfamiliar with Prophecy, I wrote a guide on how to complete each encounter back when it launched. Judgment will not drop from any other activity in Destiny 2, so if you want this gun prepare to venture into the dungeon.

Judgment God Rolls

Judgment PVE God Roll

Steadyhand HCS or Fastdraw HCS

Tactical Mag

Demolitionist or Encore

Multi-Killclip or Adagio

If you’re looking to pick up this hand cannon, you’ll want either Steadyhand HCS or Fastdraw HCS. Both of these will boost the firearm’s ability and handling, making it much easier to use. Personally, I prefer the Fastdraw sight since it gives us a whopping +15 to handling and a small boost to stability. For the magazine, the best choice is Tactical Mag. Not only does this give us a bigger clip, but the Judgment’s reload speed is increased. Alternatively, you can run Appended Mag if you aren’t lucky enough to get a roll with Tactical Mag.

For our first primary perk, we are looking for either Demolitionist or Encore. The former is just a solid choice as it gives us grenade energy whenever we kill a foe. This is always a fantastic PVE option since it works with virtually any build and subclass. If you’re confident in your aim, Encore is a solid option. A new perk, this will boost Judgment’s range whenever we get precision final blows. If you don’t get precision final blows, you’ll gain bonus stability and accuracy at the cost of the range stacks earned. While this sounds a bit convoluted, the perk itself is actually quite potent if you’re proficient at popping heads.

The final perk can either be Multi-Killclip if you are strictly looking for an easy damage boost or Adagio. This new perk triggers whenever you get a kill and increases the gun’s damage while slowing the fire rate. It’s remarkably strong, especially when combined with Encore to give us increased range. Which combo of the four above entirely depends on what your build is or prioritize in endgame content.

Judgment PVP God Roll

Steadyhand HCS or Hitmark HCS

Accurized Rounds

Encore or Tunnel Vision

Opening Shot

As for the PVP Guardians out there, you will want a roll with either Steadyhand HCS to improve the handling and stability or Hitmark HCS for the +5 to the range stat. I always like boosting the range on hand cannons so I recommend Hitmark HCS since this gives us +15 to the range when combined with Accurized Rounds. Allowing us to take longer-range duels is always useful – especially in more competitive modes like Elimination. We are also looking for either Encore thanks to the sheer number of benefits it offers or Tunnel Vision to ensure better target acquisition whenever we kill someone and reload.

Both are terrific options, but I honestly like Encore a lot on Judgment since we get stat boosts regardless of if we land headshots or body shots. You can also make an argument for Moving Target if you prefer to be more mobile when fighting enemies. Our final perk is, unsurprisingly, Opening Shot. A PVP staple, this is always an amazing option for hand cannons since it almost always ensures our first shot will hit.