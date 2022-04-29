Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Report it here.
Games
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Destiny 2
Item Database
Weapons
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Season of the Deep
Item Database
Weapons
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Season of the Deep
Jian 7 Rifle
Legendary Pulse Rifle
Legendary
Arc Damage
Primary Ammo
Stats
Stability
45
Handling
47
Range
41
Aim Assistance
64
Inventory Size
55
Velocity
41
Airborne Effectiveness
10
Recoil Direction
80
Zoom
17
Magazine
33
Impact
29
Reload Speed
37
Rounds Per Minute
390
Related Posts
The Xur Report for Destiny 2 — April 29, 2022
merritt k
Destiny 2 Perdition Guide - How to Beat this Legendary Lost Sector
Collin MacGregor
Every Legendary Weapon Getting Sunset in Destiny 2: Beyond Light
Collin MacGregor