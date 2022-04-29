Jian 7 Rifle
Stats
Scope Slot
SPO-26 Front
SUROS lightweight red-dot sight. Short zoom. • Increases handling speed • Increases range
SPO-28 Front
SUROS holo sights. Medium zoom. • Increases range • Slightly increases handling speed
SPO-57 Front
SUROS threat evaluation. Medium zoom. Highlights enemy targets. • Greatly increases range • Slightly decreases handling speed
SLO-10 Post
SUROS projection sight. Short zoom. • Increases handling speed • Slightly increases range
SLO-21 Post
SUROS projection sight. Short zoom. • Increases handling speed • Slightly increases range
SLO-12 Post
SUROS projection sight. Short zoom. • Greatly increases handling speed
SRO-52 Ocular
SUROS ranged combat scope. Long zoom. • Greatly increases range • Decreases handling speed
SRO-41 Ocular
SUROS threat evaluation. Long zoom. Highlights enemy targets. • Increases range
SRO-37 Ocular
SUROS ranged combat scope. Long zoom. • Increases range • Slightly decreases handling speed