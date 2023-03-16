Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Interference VI
Legendary Grenade Launcher
Legendary
Arc Damage
Heavy Ammo
Stats
Stability
38
Handling
40
Aim Assistance
61
Inventory Size
36
Velocity
29
Airborne Effectiveness
6
Recoil Direction
66
Zoom
13
Blast Radius
50
Magazine
6
Reload Speed
40
Rounds Per Minute
120
