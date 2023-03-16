Welcome to the new beta.  Found a bug or issue? Report it here.

Imperial Needle

Guide
Details
Perks

Imperial Needle is a pretty simple bow to actually obtain. The first method is by completing the new Battlegrounds activity and using your Hammer of Proving at one of the three chests at the end. You will need a Hammer Charge to bust this chest open, but doing so will randomly award you with a piece of seasonal gear. Alternatively, you can focus on Umbral Engrams at the H.E.LM. to give you a better chance at obtaining this specific weapon. For Tier I, you’ll want to pick Chosen Arms which can reward you with any of the seasonal weapons, while Tier 2’s Far and Fatal and 3’s Far-Flung Fatality only hands out the Imperial Needle and Far Future

For the Tier 2 and 3 focuses you’ll need to finish the bow or sniper rifle kill requirements. Doing so will unlock these focus options, but it will cost you 3 and 5 Hammer Charges respectively. Because of this high Hammer Charge price, I recommend waiting until you’ve upgraded your H.E.L.M. table a bit. Additionally, Far Future can drop from various playlist activities such as Nightfalls, Crucible, and Gambit. This is way more inconsistent, so don’t use this as your main method for obtaining a god roll. It’s mainly there to supplement your Umbral Engrams.

Imperial Needle God Rolls

Imperial Needle PVE God Roll

  • Elastic String
  • Fiberglass Arrow Shaft
  • Archer’s Tempo
  • Frenzy or Wellspring

For PVE, we are focusing on increasing this weapon’s accuracy and draw time. This will ensure we can always land critical shots on enemies, maximizing our perks potential. While Elastic String decreases our accuracy, we can make up this deficit with Fiberglass Arrow Shaft, as it nullifies this stat penalty completely. The only negative is a minor decrease in stability, which isn’t that noticeable. You could always go for Straight Fletching instead to remove the accuracy penalty, but this has no other bonuses.

As for our primary perks, Archer’s Tempo is still the premiere choice for bows. Being able to speed up your arrow shots, increases your overall DPS (damage-per-second) and makes it more effective against majors and bosses. Alternatively, you can pick up Impulse Amplifier to increase the arrow’s speed, but I personally prefer buffing my draw time over this. For your final perk both Frenzy and Wellspring are viable options depending on what you want. If it’s all about raw damage then Frenzy is for you since it can really make this weapon quite dangerous. Alternatively, if you want something to feed into your abilities then go for Wellspring.

Destiny-2-3_18_2021-11_05_37-AM.png

Imperial Needle PVP God Roll

  • Polymer String
  • Straight Fletching
  • Killing Wind
  • Opening Shot

The roll for the PVP version of the Imperial Needle is less complex and flexible. Since it doesn’t offer a ton of great PVP perks and this weapon’s lower place in the current meta, don’t expect to see this a lot in the Crucible. For the first slot we’re looking at Polymer String to give us a bump to accuracy, charge time, and draw time. This allows us to quickly acquire targets and keep up with the Crucible’s fast paced action. Straight Fletching Also boosts our accuracy, allowing us to duel targets out of their effective ranges. Since 120 RPM hand cannons rule PVP right now, you’ll always want to ensure that you can kill someone with two well placed arrows.

Killing Wind will help us get more consistent double and triple kills in 6v6 game modes like Clash, while Opening Shot offers a terrific, brief increase to accuracy and range. These combined make the Imperial Needle especially deadly in the right hands. Its only challenge is a lot of the maps don’t support long distance engagements, making it tricky to take advantage of the bow’s superior accuracy. However, if you do want to use this weapon in the Crucible it’s one of the best bows available.

Stats

Lore

New Guardians tend to know two things: gun and shoot. You pick the rest up along the way, and every Guardian's experience tends to be different. Let's just say the onboarding process could use a little streamlining. But as for our enemies, two points are drilled into us from day 1: the Cabal are big, horrible brutes, and the Fallen are untrustworthy scavengers.

What they don't tell you right away is how that is such complete garbage.

I've seen Cabal who might as well have had rocks in their heads instead of brains. The kind who'll crash a tank, killing themselves, rather than stop to reload munitions in a turret. But I've known just as many Cabal who will stalk you across the Martian dunes for two days straight—no sleep, never revealing themselves.

That's how I was introduced to Bracus Dra'usk.

As for the Fallen—sorry, the Eliksni—everyone tells the story of the battle of Twilight Gap, of the Eliksni Houses sending in Dregs to eat babies and other charming bedtime stories. But nobody prepares you for an Eliksni so scared out of her wits that she tries praying to you because she thinks the "Great Machine" will listen through you. An Eliksni so inured in the old ways that she leaves an offering to you—like you're some sort of saint to a lesser god.

That was how I met Chirrih.

A few months before the Red War, I was two days in to a long patrol on Mars tracking a limping Skyburner tank back to a carrier rendezvous location. I got sloppy. Didn't realize that the Skyburners had a rear guard because I believed the Cabal were utter morons with the tactical acumen of a boulder. Because that's what I was taught. Not that they're a proud people with a storied history.

No, I got that driven 12 inches into my abdomen when Bracus Dra'usk, leader of the Skyburner's rear guard, ran me through with a ceremonial knife.

Normally that would just be a minor inconvenience, except that during the Collapse, the Darkness chewed up large reaches of Mars so bad that Light can't burn there, in the same way that fire can't burn in space. So here I am in a Darkness Zone, bleeding out, my Ghost panicking because he can't do anything to save me, and five angry Cabal ready to throw down.

Now, I killed all four of Dra'usk's honor guard without needing to reload, but Dra'usk wasn't a pushover. We went a few rounds, me bleeding everywhere, him coming at me with a Sword as long as I am tall.

That's when I saw movement in my periphery, like a heat mirage. I knew what it was, but didn't have time to react until the electrostatic sheath was already coming off. But then I realized that the Eliksni Vandal coming out of cloak wasn't coming for me—it was coming for Dra'usk.

You see, what they don't teach you about Eliksni is that they're fiercely loyal when it comes to family. And Dra'usk had kidnapped and killed some of this Eliksni's kin. So here we were, two would-be enemies, taking down a Cabal Bracus like a pair of wolves. At least until I passed out from blood loss.

To my surprise, I woke up bandaged and alive. The Vandal had left a trail of scrap metal taken from Dra'usk's armor for me to follow like breadcrumbs once I was strong enough to move. My Ghost explained the Eliksni likely spared me for helping defeat a common enemy, but Ghosts aren't omniscient—they're just little nerds who read a lot. Some stuff isn't written down.

At the end of the trail outside the Darkness Zone, I found the Vandal waiting for me. She introduced herself as Chirrih. I understood her, but barely—she spoke in circular idioms interspersed with Eliksni words. She set down on the sand a trophy she'd crafted from Dra'usk's helmet: a Bow with enough draw strength to penetrate a tank at 100 yards. Then she sang at me—some kind of mandible-clicking prayer—and left. No gunfight, no bloodshed.

New Guardians tend to know two things: gun and shoot. You pick the rest up along the way, and every Guardian's experience tends to be different.

Mine sure was.

Bowstring Slot

Polymer String

Unbreakable bowstring. • Slightly increases accuracy • Slightly faster draw time

Natural String

Simple balanced string. • Slightly increases accuracy • Slightly increases handling speed • Slightly increases stability

High Tension String

Tightly strung bow. • Greatly increases accuracy • Slightly slower draw time • Slightly decreases stability

Flexible String

Light and easy to draw. • Slightly faster draw time • Slightly decreases accuracy • Increases handling speed

Elastic String

Excellent snapback. • Decreases accuracy • Faster draw time • Slightly increases handling speed

Tactile String

Stable, high-friction bowstring. • Slightly increases accuracy • Increases stability

Agile Bowstring

Durable yet light bowstring. • Greatly increases handling speed • Slightly increases stability

