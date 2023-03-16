Imperial Needle is a pretty simple bow to actually obtain. The first method is by completing the new Battlegrounds activity and using your Hammer of Proving at one of the three chests at the end. You will need a Hammer Charge to bust this chest open, but doing so will randomly award you with a piece of seasonal gear. Alternatively, you can focus on Umbral Engrams at the H.E.LM. to give you a better chance at obtaining this specific weapon. For Tier I, you’ll want to pick Chosen Arms which can reward you with any of the seasonal weapons, while Tier 2’s Far and Fatal and 3’s Far-Flung Fatality only hands out the Imperial Needle and Far Future

For the Tier 2 and 3 focuses you’ll need to finish the bow or sniper rifle kill requirements. Doing so will unlock these focus options, but it will cost you 3 and 5 Hammer Charges respectively. Because of this high Hammer Charge price, I recommend waiting until you’ve upgraded your H.E.L.M. table a bit. Additionally, Far Future can drop from various playlist activities such as Nightfalls, Crucible, and Gambit. This is way more inconsistent, so don’t use this as your main method for obtaining a god roll. It’s mainly there to supplement your Umbral Engrams.

Imperial Needle God Rolls

Imperial Needle PVE God Roll

Elastic String

Fiberglass Arrow Shaft

Archer’s Tempo

Frenzy or Wellspring

For PVE, we are focusing on increasing this weapon’s accuracy and draw time. This will ensure we can always land critical shots on enemies, maximizing our perks potential. While Elastic String decreases our accuracy, we can make up this deficit with Fiberglass Arrow Shaft, as it nullifies this stat penalty completely. The only negative is a minor decrease in stability, which isn’t that noticeable. You could always go for Straight Fletching instead to remove the accuracy penalty, but this has no other bonuses.

As for our primary perks, Archer’s Tempo is still the premiere choice for bows. Being able to speed up your arrow shots, increases your overall DPS (damage-per-second) and makes it more effective against majors and bosses. Alternatively, you can pick up Impulse Amplifier to increase the arrow’s speed, but I personally prefer buffing my draw time over this. For your final perk both Frenzy and Wellspring are viable options depending on what you want. If it’s all about raw damage then Frenzy is for you since it can really make this weapon quite dangerous. Alternatively, if you want something to feed into your abilities then go for Wellspring.

Imperial Needle PVP God Roll

Polymer String

Straight Fletching

Killing Wind

Opening Shot

The roll for the PVP version of the Imperial Needle is less complex and flexible. Since it doesn’t offer a ton of great PVP perks and this weapon’s lower place in the current meta, don’t expect to see this a lot in the Crucible. For the first slot we’re looking at Polymer String to give us a bump to accuracy, charge time, and draw time. This allows us to quickly acquire targets and keep up with the Crucible’s fast paced action. Straight Fletching Also boosts our accuracy, allowing us to duel targets out of their effective ranges. Since 120 RPM hand cannons rule PVP right now, you’ll always want to ensure that you can kill someone with two well placed arrows.

Killing Wind will help us get more consistent double and triple kills in 6v6 game modes like Clash, while Opening Shot offers a terrific, brief increase to accuracy and range. These combined make the Imperial Needle especially deadly in the right hands. Its only challenge is a lot of the maps don’t support long distance engagements, making it tricky to take advantage of the bow’s superior accuracy. However, if you do want to use this weapon in the Crucible it’s one of the best bows available.