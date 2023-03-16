Destiny 2’s newest raid is live, so it’s time to start farming this activity’s unique weapons and armor. Unlike previous raids, the Deep Stone Crypt’s weapons can roll with perks that are exclusive to this endgame encounter. This makes them not only desired by players but extremely powerful if you manage to get the right combination of perks. One of the most sought after guns is Heritage, which has proven itself to be one of the best legendary slug shotguns in the game. Extremely useful for the final boss fight in the Deep Stone Crypt, Heritage is one of the first weapons you’ll want to farm for if you’re a serious PVE player.

How to Get Heritage

You can get the Heritage shotgun from the second encounter in the Deep Stone Crypt raid. This is the only place the shotgun can drop during your first time through the raid. If you manage to snag one from this boss fight, then you can also obtain it in the raid’s two secret chests. These can be found at the very start of the raid near the end of the Sparrow portion and about halfway through the jumping puzzle. These chests will give players a piece of loot, so long as they’ve earned it at least once during any of the four core encounters.

Finally, players can earn any piece of gear they’ve found via the new raid chest that appears after you beat the final boss. Acting as a mini-vendor, players can purchase a randomly rolled piece of loot if they have 20 or more Spoils of Victory. This new currency is earned by completing raid encounters and opening secret chests in the Deep Stone Crypt. The best part is you can earn Spoils of Victory in Garden of Salvation and Last Wish, both of which are still playable.

Heritage God Rolls

Heritage PVE God Roll

Corkscrew Rifling or Extended Barrel

Assault Mag

Reconstruction

Killing Wind or Thresh

When it comes to slug shotguns you’ll want either Corkscrew Rifling or Extended Barrel in your first slot. The former is fantastic because it gives a small bump to Handling, Range, and Recoil control with zero stat penalties. However, if you’re trying to squeak out a bit more range, Extended Barrel is definitely what you want — even if it gives a -10 to Handling. As for your magazine, you absolutely want a roll with Assault Mag or Extended Mag. Assault Mag bumps up the fire rate, allowing us to land more shots without needing to reload, while Extended Mag beautifully synergizes with the Reconstruction perk. Personally, I am a fan of Extended Mag because having over a dozen rounds stuffed into my shotgun is hilarious, but Assault Mag is definitely the more popular choice.

Our first primary perk is Reconstruction, a new ability that slowly reloads the magazine when equipped and can double the magazine size via this ammo filtering in. This allows you to pour on damage to boss or static targets since your gun will slowly fill itself as you use it. Killing Wind or Thresh should be the second main perk you aim for, as they give the weapon additional utility outside of just killing powerful combatants. Killing Wind’s benefits have always been superb — especially on a shotgun. That being said, Thresh remains a high tier PVE perk and you shouldn’t be disappointed to get a roll with this perk. It turns out getting your Super back faster is really good, who would have thought?

Heritage PVP God Roll

Extended Barrel

Accurized Rounds

Slideshot

Snapshot Sights

When it comes to PVP, you will absolutely want Extended Barrel and Accurized Rounds. These two perks will extend your shotgun’s effective range, allowing you to swiftly eliminate Guardians from a distance. Given Heritage is a slug shotgun, range is crucial since you’re firing a single, highly accurate round. While Opening Shot is typically preferred for this archetype, Slideshot is a solid substitution. Reloading your weapon and giving an additional range boost lets you strike targets from a considerable distance. You’ll also want Snapshot Sights since you won’t really fire this weapon from the hip. If you’re not a fan of this perk, Moving Target is another solid choice that increases our movement speed and target acquisition. While Heritage may not replace your First In, Last Out, it’s definitely a good choice for PVP slug shotgun fans.