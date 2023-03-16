Enactine is one of the most resilient metal alloys we Cabal have ever encountered. It is a quantum-mimetic mineral that, when exposed to Psionic energy, can be locked into a specific shape. Even when it is broken, melted down, or reduced to a fine dust, it can be returned to its quantum-locked form by touching a portion of it and remembering its previous shape.

The ritual blade Heartshadow has been remembered back into its original form countless times over the millennia since its mind-forging.

I first held the blade when it was passed down to me after my mother's death, and upon the birth of my daughter, bequeathed it to its rightful owner, her mother. And when her mother was… no longer, it was my duty then to pass the blade on to Caiatl.

But for some reason, she refused to simply accept the way of things. Even after she sent me into exile I would continue to present the blade to her. But each time, Caiatl would return it to me—broken—along with the head of the assassin that I had entrusted with it. Each time, I vowed to return the blade to her. One way or another.

At some point, this exchange became more than tradition. It became the only way in which we communicated. I do not remember when. I choose not to remember. For remembering is pain behind my eyes and daggers in my chest. And the past cannot be destroyed; it lives on in every bitter recollection.

Until the end of time.