The Gnawing Hunger is a relatively easy weapon to acquire and there's a chance you already have a few! Similar to Truthteller, this auto rifle is a world drop item. This means it can come from Legendary Engrams, as a reward for completing Weekly Powerful or Pinnacle activities, given out by Banshee-44 whenever he levels up, and by decrypting Umbral Engrams. The latter is your best chance at outright farming the Gnawing Hunger since the Lead-Focused Umbral Engram can only reward this gun or the Night Watch scout rifle. This will cost you 100 Altered Energy per decryption, but it vastly narrows down the loot pool. Alternatively, the Dredgen-Focused Umbral Engram and unfocused Umbral Engrams can also give you this rifle.

Another good method is by spending Gunsmith Materials at Banshee-44. Every 100 materials you turn in will guarantee you a Legendary weapon, which has a chance at being the Gnawing Hunger. Personally, I only recommend this method if you have thousands upon thousands of Gunsmith Materials weighing you down. Otherwise, just stick to decrypting Umbral Engrams since you'll be getting a lot of those throughout the season.

Gnawing Hunger God Rolls

Gnawing Hunger PVE God Roll

Chambered Compensator or Arrowhead Break

Extended Mag

Subsistence

Rampage or Demolitionist

Before we get into roll above, we should acknowledge that the Curated Roll of the Gnawing Hunger is the real god roll. Overflow and Rampage is an insanely strong, allowing you to cut through hordes of enemies without ever needing to reload. I've been personally using the Curated Roll since the gun was originally introduced and it has never let me down.

If you don't get this Bungie approved version, then the next best thing is a combination of Subsistence and Rampage. Subsistence lets us keep slaying enemies without reloading, while Rampage stacks damage on for each kill. Alternatively, Demolitionist is a great choice if you want to focus on your abilities a bit more since it gives you grenade energy after each kill.

Gnawing Hunger PVP God Roll

Smallbore or Hammer-Forged Rifling

Accurized Rounds

Tap the Trigger

Kill Clip

The PVP version of this weapon is a lot more straightforward. For the first slot, we suggest either Smallbore or Hammer-Forged Rifling since they each give a boost to range with no drawbacks. We're picking Accurized Rounds for the same reason, as getting more range on an auto rifle will let you when more duels in PVP. This is crucial for any auto rifle since this archetypes major weakness is supposed to be a lack of range and precision.

To combat this, we are also looking for Tap the Trigger which will give us better accuracy and stability when we initially pull the trigger. This is extremely useful for long-range fights, especially when combined with Accurized Rounds. You can also use Zen Moment, but I personally prefer the burst of stability at the beginning to ensure I can quickly kill unaware players. As for the last perk, Killclip is the only decent PVP choice as it will give us a nice damage boost after reloading.

If you're looking for a solid workhorse primary weapon then the Gnawing Hunger is certainly worth hunting down.