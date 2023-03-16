Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Galliard-42
Legendary Auto Rifle
Legendary
Void Damage
Primary Ammo
Stats
Stability
44
Handling
51
Range
35
Aim Assistance
60
Inventory Size
50
Airborne Effectiveness
10
Recoil Direction
70
Zoom
16
Magazine
44
Impact
21
Reload Speed
41
Rounds Per Minute
600
