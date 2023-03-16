A fragment from Osiris

—ot been easy to gather this foresight. Prophecies are tricky things: they change the future they foretell. When a seer shares their knowledge of a coming event—any event, whether good or ill—there will always be those who gather to prevent it. Say too little and your meaning is lost. Say too much and you have made the task of your enemies easier. You must say just enough so that the few who can listen will hear.

I have done all I can. The rest is up to you. You must trust in me.

You must trust in yourself.

—Osiris