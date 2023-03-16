Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Report it here.
Games
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Destiny 2
Item Database
Weapons
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Season of the Deep
Item Database
Weapons
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Season of the Deep
Fussed Dark Mk.21
Rare Shotgun
Rare
Arc Damage
Special Ammo
Stats
Stability
36
Handling
33
Range
56
Aim Assistance
67
Inventory Size
37
Recoil Direction
67
Zoom
12
Magazine
6
Impact
70
Reload Speed
40
Rounds Per Minute
65
Related Posts
Scientifically Determining the Favorite Games of 7 Famous Dead Authors
Cian Maher
Have You Ever Watched an Angemon Take a Dump?
Jordan Mallory
Bloons TD 6 Dart Monkey Guide - Talent Paths, Paragon Power
Junior Miyai