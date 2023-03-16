Welcome to the new beta.  Found a bug or issue? Report it here.

Friction Fire

Guide
Details
Perks

You can earn the Friction Fire from Crow rank-up packages or by completing Wrathborn Hunts with any Prey Lure that lists this weapon as a reward. At the time of writing this, you will only have four options for bosses to hunt and what they award is randomized after each completion. This means you won’t always have a chance to earn the Friction Fire when participating in a Wrathborn Hunt. However, when this weapon does appear you can narrow down what perks you want via different trophy mods. These are earned by either purchasing them from Crow or completing various activities throughout Destiny 2. We suspect once the season gets going, you’ll have more opportunities and options for farming this submachine gun.

Friction Fire God Rolls

Friction Fire PVE God Roll

  • Fluted Barrel or Smallbore
  • Tactical Mag or Appended Mag
  • Threat Detector
  • Wellspring

Friction Fire is a fairly adaptable submachine gun, as it boasts quite a few useful PVE perks. For our first slot, we are looking for either Fluted Barrel or Smallbore. The former boosts are stability and handling, while the latter also boosts the stability and range. Personally, I prefer Fluted Barrel, since the perk combination we’ve settled on has us at close range. This makes the Appended Mags range bonus not as important as being able to control the weapon’s kick.  We are also going to be running Tactical Mag to increase our magazine size, allowing us to rip through more enemies without reloading. Appended Mag is also an acceptable choice, but I’ve always preferred Tactical since we also get a Stability and Reload speed buff.

Our first primary perk is Threat Detector, which gives us increased reload speed, stability, and handling when in close proximity to targets. This allows us to rip apart enemies while compensating for the abysmal 26 base reload speed. If you’re comfortable with a slower reload, then Subsistance is definitely a great alternative since it will refill a portion of our magazine after every kill. Instead of Rampage, we are actually going with Wellspring since the Friction Fire tears through most red bar enemies. We can quickly regenerate our abilities that are on cooldown, giving us access to more tools during an engagement. I highly recommend hunting for a roll with this perk, it’s one of the best abilities in the game.

Friction Fire PVP God Roll

  • Smallbore
  • Accurized Rounds
  • Zen Moment
  • Wellspring

This roll is all about maximizing our stability and range. With 110 and 140 RPM hand cannons dominating the meta, we are going to need a nice boost to these stats to be viable. Both Smallbore and Accurized Rounds offer a range boost, will the former also increases our stability. When combined with our first primary perk, Zen Moment, the Friction Fire is able to consistently stay on targets within around a 15-meter range. Our final perk is Wellspring because it turns out being able to get your abilities back faster is also very good in PVP. If this isn’t as much of a concern to you, then Rampage is always a solid alternative assuming you can get multiple kills. I’ve also seen arguments for Killing Wind, which is good but I am not a fan of relying on a kill to trigger the bonuses.

Stats

Lore

"What do you mean, 'lost'?" The Spider's tone is filled with ill-concealed fury. He leans forward in his throne. "Their Pikes were equipped with trackers. Why didn't you chase them down?"

Brivi kneels in front of Spider, all four of his palms on the ground. "Their Pikes remained. They are outside. Just the crew was gone. And the crates." He does his best to appear compliant by tamping down his quills.

"Gone. In the middle of the Reef. On foot. With over a million Glimmer in weapons. Something about this doesn't add up." Spider motions to Avrok and Ahrrha, who advance on Brivi with Molten Welders raised. "But we'll get to the truth of things soon enough."

Brivi begins to panic. "Please, Baron Spider. If it were not truth, I would not come back." Avrok prepares to melt off one of Brivi's upper arms, and looks to the Spider for the order.

Before Spider can speak, Crow steps forward from the wings. "If I may, my Baron…"

Spider gestures for Avrok to hold, and turns his attention to the Lightbearer. "What is it? If you don't have the stomach for my discipline, you have permission to leave the room."

"It's not that, Baron. It's just that Brivi's account is consistent with several other instances Glint and I have seen out on the Reef. We think it has something to do with those Hive constructs." Crow spares a sympathetic glance toward the prostrate Brivi. "Besides, what Brivi says is true. If he were in on the theft, he wouldn't have come back. If you'll just allow Glint and me to retrace his steps, we may find out what happened to the road crew. Who knows… we may even retrieve the weapons."

Spider relaxes in his throne. "Very well, Crow. Go find my weapons. And if you locate the road crew, you know what to do."

"Yes, Baron." Crow turn on a heel and strides from the room.

Behind him, he hears the Spider growl, "Avork, you may proceed."

Barrel Slot

Smallbore

Dual strength barrel. • Increases range • Increases stability

Polygonal Rifling

Barrel optimized for recoil reduction. • Increases stability

Hammer-Forged Rifling

Durable ranged barrel. • Increases range

Full Bore

Barrel optimized for distance. • Greatly increases range • Decreases stability • Slightly decreases handling speed

Fluted Barrel

Ultra-light barrel. • Greatly increases handling speed • Slightly increases stability

Extended Barrel

Weighty barrel extension. • Increases range • Decreases handling speed • Moderately controls recoil

Corkscrew Rifling

Balanced barrel. • Slightly increases range and stability • Slightly increases handling speed

Chambered Compensator

Stable barrel attachment. • Increases stability • Moderately controls recoil • Slightly decreases handling speed

Arrowhead Brake

Lightly vented barrel. • Greatly controls recoil • Increases handling speed

