You can earn the Friction Fire from Crow rank-up packages or by completing Wrathborn Hunts with any Prey Lure that lists this weapon as a reward. At the time of writing this, you will only have four options for bosses to hunt and what they award is randomized after each completion. This means you won’t always have a chance to earn the Friction Fire when participating in a Wrathborn Hunt. However, when this weapon does appear you can narrow down what perks you want via different trophy mods. These are earned by either purchasing them from Crow or completing various activities throughout Destiny 2. We suspect once the season gets going, you’ll have more opportunities and options for farming this submachine gun.

Friction Fire God Rolls

Friction Fire PVE God Roll

Fluted Barrel or Smallbore

Tactical Mag or Appended Mag

Threat Detector

Wellspring

Friction Fire is a fairly adaptable submachine gun, as it boasts quite a few useful PVE perks. For our first slot, we are looking for either Fluted Barrel or Smallbore. The former boosts are stability and handling, while the latter also boosts the stability and range. Personally, I prefer Fluted Barrel, since the perk combination we’ve settled on has us at close range. This makes the Appended Mags range bonus not as important as being able to control the weapon’s kick. We are also going to be running Tactical Mag to increase our magazine size, allowing us to rip through more enemies without reloading. Appended Mag is also an acceptable choice, but I’ve always preferred Tactical since we also get a Stability and Reload speed buff.

Our first primary perk is Threat Detector, which gives us increased reload speed, stability, and handling when in close proximity to targets. This allows us to rip apart enemies while compensating for the abysmal 26 base reload speed. If you’re comfortable with a slower reload, then Subsistance is definitely a great alternative since it will refill a portion of our magazine after every kill. Instead of Rampage, we are actually going with Wellspring since the Friction Fire tears through most red bar enemies. We can quickly regenerate our abilities that are on cooldown, giving us access to more tools during an engagement. I highly recommend hunting for a roll with this perk, it’s one of the best abilities in the game.

Friction Fire PVP God Roll

Smallbore

Accurized Rounds

Zen Moment

Wellspring

This roll is all about maximizing our stability and range. With 110 and 140 RPM hand cannons dominating the meta, we are going to need a nice boost to these stats to be viable. Both Smallbore and Accurized Rounds offer a range boost, will the former also increases our stability. When combined with our first primary perk, Zen Moment, the Friction Fire is able to consistently stay on targets within around a 15-meter range. Our final perk is Wellspring because it turns out being able to get your abilities back faster is also very good in PVP. If this isn’t as much of a concern to you, then Rampage is always a solid alternative assuming you can get multiple kills. I’ve also seen arguments for Killing Wind, which is good but I am not a fan of relying on a kill to trigger the bonuses.