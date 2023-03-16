Destiny 2 Season of the Lost is here and we’re heading back to The Dreaming City. Acting as a prologue to The Witch Queen expansion, this season revolves around freeing Savathun from her worm god to save Osiris from her clutches. Along with a new seasonal activity, players can also obtain new armor, weapons, exotics, and in-game consumables. For PVP-focused Guardians, there are two new Iron Banner weapons to chase. One of these is the Forge's Pledge, which is a 390 RPM (rounds-per-minute), adaptive frame pulse rifle. Here's how to unlock this weapon and what the best rolls are for PVP and PVE.

How to Get Forge's Pledge

Forge's Pledge is tied to Iron Banner, which is a week-long event that frequently appears throughout the season. You can earn the Forge's Pledge after completing Iron Banner matches, finishing the first step of the For the War to Come quest, and turning in Iron Banner tokens. Keep in mind, the Forge's Pledge will only appear in your loot pool and as an Iron Banner package reward after you finish the first step of the quest. These are the only ways to earn this weapon, so if you want a Forge's Pledge be ready to hop into some matches this week. Progress towards your quest will also carry to the next time Iron Banner arrives this season.

Forge's Pledge God Rolls

Forge's Pledge PVE God Roll

Arrowhead Brake

Tactical Mag or Appended Mag

Surplus or Heating Up

Rampage or Multikill Clip

Look, there are way better PVE pulse rifle options out there. However, if you are determined to use this weapon there are some solid perk options you can pick from. In the first slot, I suggest Arrowhead Brake to give us some great recoil control and handling, allowing for more consistent critical hits. In the magazine slot, you should definitely go for either Tactical Magh or Appended Mag. While the former is objectively better thanks to the reload speed, Appended Mag is a suitable alternative. I would recommend avoiding Extended Mag since it drastically slows down our reload speed.

For our first primary perk, you will want either Surplus or Heating Up. Both are terrific options, but I personally prefer Heating Up since the brief stat buff isn't reliant on us holding onto our abilities. This doesn't make surplus bad, I just find Heating Up to be a generally more consistent perk in endgame content. Rounding out this roll you will want either Rampage or Multikill Clip. These are always fantastic damage perks that synergize nicely with Heating Up.

Forge's Pledge PVP God Roll

Corkscrew Rifling

Accurized Rounds

Heating Up or Zen Moment

Snapshot Sights or Rampage

If you want to bring this into PVP, I recommend trying to squeak as much range out of this weapon as possible. To do this, you'll want both Corkscrew Rifling and Accurized Rounds. Corkscrew gives us a +5 to range, stability, and handling without any penalties to other stats. Combine this with Accurized Rounds and we will get a 15+ range bonus, making it much easier to engage targets. I also recommend running either Heating Up or Zen Moment as your first primary perk. Heating Up is particularly good for 6v6 modes where you can consistently trigger the stat bonuses. Alternatively, you can always use Zen Moment to make this firearm even more stable when hitting enemies, allowing for quick, consistent kills.

Finally, in the second column, you'll want either Snapshot Sights or Rampage. The latter is just a solid damage perk that can give you some extra firepower in bigger modes. It's a fairly consistent perk and it can make quite a difference if you hit x3. Inversely, Snapshot Sights is less flashy but will make your weapon generally more reliable when combined with Zen Moment. Whether a faster ADS (aim down sights) time is more important than a potential damage boost is up to you.