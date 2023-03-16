Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Flash and Thunder
Legendary Grenade Launcher
Legendary
Arc Damage
Special Ammo
Stats
Stability
29
Handling
65
Aim Assistance
75
Inventory Size
60
Velocity
75
Airborne Effectiveness
2
Recoil Direction
60
Zoom
13
Blast Radius
100
Magazine
1
Reload Speed
68
Rounds Per Minute
90
