Welcome to the new beta.  Found a bug or issue? Report it here.

Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV

Destiny 2

Item Database
Weapons
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Season of the Deep
Item Database
Weapons
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Season of the Deep

Fire and Forget

Details
Perks

Stats

Lore

Banshee-44 emits a low whistle as he watches Stasis energy course through the rifle's internal conduits.

"Ninety-seven percent efficiency," he mutters to himself in wonder. "This thing's state of the art."

"It certainly is," replies another Exo voice beside him. Ada-1 peers over the gunsmith's shoulder, equally fascinated by the BrayTech weapon.

"The Black Armory never developed a linear fusion rifle," she continues. "Our forges lacked the necessary precision."

"LFRs are a special breed of gun," Banshee says. He turns his head and notices Ada focusing on the weapon. "You ever want to take a crack at making one?"

Ada folds her hands in front of her, taking a moment to consider.

"No," she answers quietly. "The forges were built out of fear. We thought that even in a Golden Age, humanity needed an arsenal to defend itself. But they created more conflict than they ever prevented."

"Weapons tend to do that," Banshee remarks knowingly.

He meets Ada's eyes. "You've never been reset? Remember everything after you first woke up?"

"I do," she replies in a haunted voice. "Every Fallen raid. Every Warlord grasping for more power."

Banshee nods to himself and runs his hand over the contours of the rifle. "I've been reset 44 times," he says. "I forget about most of the guns I make. Don't know who uses them or what for."

"That sounds awful," Ada replies.

"Sometimes," Banshee admits. "But between the two of us… maybe that makes me the lucky one."

Barrel Slot

Smallbore

Dual strength barrel. • Increases range • Increases stability

Polygonal Rifling

Barrel optimized for recoil reduction. • Increases stability

Hammer-Forged Rifling

Durable ranged barrel. • Increases range

Full Bore

Barrel optimized for distance. • Greatly increases range • Decreases stability • Slightly decreases handling speed

Fluted Barrel

Ultra-light barrel. • Greatly increases handling speed • Slightly increases stability

Extended Barrel

Weighty barrel extension. • Increases range • Decreases handling speed • Moderately controls recoil

Corkscrew Rifling

Balanced barrel. • Slightly increases range and stability • Slightly increases handling speed

Chambered Compensator

Stable barrel attachment. • Increases stability • Moderately controls recoil • Slightly decreases handling speed

Arrowhead Brake

Lightly vented barrel. • Greatly controls recoil • Increases handling speed

Related Posts

Destiny 2 Fire and Forget Deepsight Guide - Fire and Forget Pattern Farm
merritt k
The 10 Best PVE Linear Fusion Rifles in Destiny 2 (July 2023)
Collin MacGregor
The 10 Best Stasis Weapons in Destiny 2 (March 2023)
merritt k