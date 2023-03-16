You can only obtain the Fatebringer in the Vault of Glass raid. Not counting opening the door, this weapon can drop from the third (Templar) and fourth encounter (Gatekeeper). Once the weapon drops, it has a chance to appear in any of the secret chests hidden throughout the activity. Additionally, after getting Fatebringer once, you can turn in your Spoils of Conquest for a random roll of this hand cannon. It costs 20 Spoils per weapon, so you will only be able to acquire one free Fatebringer during a full completion of the raid. However, since Spoils of Conquest can be farmed in raids, this is the most consistent way to ensure you get at least one of these to drop when you go through the Vault of Glass.

Fatebringer God Rolls

Fatebringer PVE God Roll

Hammer-Forged Rifling

Tactical Mag or Appended Mag

Explosive Payload or Rewind Rounds

Firefly or Frenzy

If you’re looking to take Fatebringer into PVE there are a few different good perk combinations, you can hunt down. In the barrel slot we are looking for Hammer-Forged Rifling to increase the weapon’s range, making it easier to take down enemies without needing to be right on top of them. As for your magazine, I strongly suggest either Tactical or Appended Mag. The Fatebringer only has a base of 10 rounds, which is lower than most 140s, so you’ll absolutely want to increase the magazine size.

For the first primary perk slot, I like either Explosive Payload or Rewind Rounds. The former is terrific when combined with Firefly as not only gives us some AoE damage, but Firefly can kill any weakened enemies around the one killed. It’s a superb combination and, to many, are the absolute god roll perks you’ll want to earn. Alternatively, you can go with Rewind Rounds to get some ammo back in the magazine — assuming your aim is on point. If blowing up enemies isn’t your style, then Frenzy is great if you prioritize raw damage over anything else.

Fatebringer PVP God Roll

Corkscrew Rifling or Hammer-Forged Rifling

Accurized Rounds

Tunnel Vision or Explosive Payload

Killclip or Opening Shot

As for the PVP roll, I am going to highlight two perk combinations that are quite good. But first, let’s go over the magazine and barrel perks. Unsurprisingly, all of our choices for these slots are designed to increase our range stat as much as possible. Corkscrew Rifling and Hammer-Forged Rifling are all great options for this, while Accurized Rounds is a staple on PVP hand cannon rolls. Our first perk combination is Tunnel Vision and Killclip. Both of these focus on providing substantial benefits whenever you reload your weapon after a kill. While both of these are great by themselves, combining them makes Fatebringer an utter PVP powerhouse.

However, my preferred PVP roll is Explosive Payload and Opening Shot. While it’s not as outright impressive as the combo above, these two perks are remarkably consistent. Explosive Payload is great for making enemies flinch when they aim and Opening Shot just ensures we will almost always hit our target when we first pull the trigger.