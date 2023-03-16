Ixel : mutineer : Far-Reaching : murderer : Psion : prophet

1 : the Tower burns : Fallen in the streets : screaming : the Hive Witch dissembles : crackling portal : treachery : Vex emerge : Zavala commands—

2 : the abandoned Tower : desiccated carcasses : wind : Dark spores : Traveler disappears : Pyramid overhead : a Voice behind the Darkness—

3 : the battered Tower : sizzling Arc : Psions burn : frigate crashes : Zavala dies : the Hive Witch comforts : sacrifice awakens : one-horn attacks : Cabal retreat—

4 : the Tower in ruins : Legionaries patrol : torn banners : executions : a land tank rumbles : Fallen scavengers : transmission : the fleet is destroyed : Wrath of the Hive : we are extinct—

5: the Tower molders : the Hive Witch's worm : Ghosts at war : a Voice behind the Darkness : the Traveler abandoned us : Taken Cabal : a new Hive rejoices—

6 : the Tower is still : funeral procession : Zavala dies : Zavala dies : Zavala dies : candles : quiet argument : how did they get in : the Witch Queen flees : they are coming—

7: the besieged Tower : trampled flowers : portraits : Zavala is dead : ataxia : wailing : our assassin : the Traveler overhead : the empress looks down : the Light is ours : Primus Ixel—

Ixel : Primus : Far-Reaching : prophet : conqueror : hero