Far Future
Stats
Lore
Ixel : mutineer : Far-Reaching : murderer : Psion : prophet
1 : the Tower burns : Fallen in the streets : screaming : the Hive Witch dissembles : crackling portal : treachery : Vex emerge : Zavala commands—
2 : the abandoned Tower : desiccated carcasses : wind : Dark spores : Traveler disappears : Pyramid overhead : a Voice behind the Darkness—
3 : the battered Tower : sizzling Arc : Psions burn : frigate crashes : Zavala dies : the Hive Witch comforts : sacrifice awakens : one-horn attacks : Cabal retreat—
4 : the Tower in ruins : Legionaries patrol : torn banners : executions : a land tank rumbles : Fallen scavengers : transmission : the fleet is destroyed : Wrath of the Hive : we are extinct—
5: the Tower molders : the Hive Witch's worm : Ghosts at war : a Voice behind the Darkness : the Traveler abandoned us : Taken Cabal : a new Hive rejoices—
6 : the Tower is still : funeral procession : Zavala dies : Zavala dies : Zavala dies : candles : quiet argument : how did they get in : the Witch Queen flees : they are coming—
7: the besieged Tower : trampled flowers : portraits : Zavala is dead : ataxia : wailing : our assassin : the Traveler overhead : the empress looks down : the Light is ours : Primus Ixel—
Ixel : Primus : Far-Reaching : prophet : conqueror : hero
Barrel Slot
Smallbore
Dual strength barrel. • Increases range • Increases stability
Polygonal Rifling
Barrel optimized for recoil reduction. • Increases stability
Hammer-Forged Rifling
Durable ranged barrel. • Increases range
Full Bore
Barrel optimized for distance. • Greatly increases range • Decreases stability • Slightly decreases handling speed
Fluted Barrel
Ultra-light barrel. • Greatly increases handling speed • Slightly increases stability
Extended Barrel
Weighty barrel extension. • Increases range • Decreases handling speed • Moderately controls recoil
Corkscrew Rifling
Balanced barrel. • Slightly increases range and stability • Slightly increases handling speed
Chambered Compensator
Stable barrel attachment. • Increases stability • Moderately controls recoil • Slightly decreases handling speed
Arrowhead Brake
Lightly vented barrel. • Greatly controls recoil • Increases handling speed