Eye of Sol
Stats
Lore
It was Crimiq-5's honor to hold the flank. Sun at his back, there was no better position to provide overwatch in the Burning Shrine. He was the watchtower, and none would escape his vigil. Curt radio chatter signaled his fireteam's advance as he called out enemy maneuvers. Crimiq-5 watched tense bursts of movement and exchanges of fire as his team jockeyed for position.
Sola had ripped through their previous opponents with off-putting ferocity, and Crimiq was ready for this to be their last match of the day. He looked over her through his scope. Sola's silhouette marinated in an eerie shimmer that distorted the air as she moved. He stilled his body and sent a shot over her head to force an opponent back into cover.
"Aiming a little close." Sola sent a glare over her shoulder into the sun.
Crimiq-5 moved his scope off her. "Duck."
His earpiece crackled. Katake's voice drilled into his head. "THUNDERCRASH… Help!"
Katake's voice screeched out of existence as the lightning overtook him and Saint bellowed. Crimiq saw a bright flash burst from the hallway leading toward C-point.
"Be advised, I'm leaving the perch. Moving to trade for Katake."
He slid into position and snapped his trusted long rifle down lane. His sights found an unlucky Titan, lightning still crackling from their armor.
"Fate Cries Foul for you, brother." The shot hit squarely, and the Titan dropped. "Sorry I couldn't save you Katake. Next time."
Barrel Slot
Smallbore
Dual strength barrel. • Increases range • Increases stability
Polygonal Rifling
Barrel optimized for recoil reduction. • Increases stability
Hammer-Forged Rifling
Durable ranged barrel. • Increases range
Full Bore
Barrel optimized for distance. • Greatly increases range • Decreases stability • Slightly decreases handling speed
Fluted Barrel
Ultra-light barrel. • Greatly increases handling speed • Slightly increases stability
Extended Barrel
Weighty barrel extension. • Increases range • Decreases handling speed • Moderately controls recoil
Corkscrew Rifling
Balanced barrel. • Slightly increases range and stability • Slightly increases handling speed
Chambered Compensator
Stable barrel attachment. • Increases stability • Moderately controls recoil • Slightly decreases handling speed
Arrowhead Brake
Lightly vented barrel. • Greatly controls recoil • Increases handling speed