If you want to get the Eyasluna, you will need to venture into the Grasp of Avarice dungeon. This hand cannon is a possible reward after defeating Captain Avarokk, the final boss. Once he’s defeated, this foe will reward players with two loot drops — one of which can be the Eyasluna hand cannon. You will have three chances (one on each character) to get the Eyasluna. This gives you six total rewards if you defeat Captain Avarokk three times a week.

Remember: once Eyasluna drops for you, it can be given out as a reward in any of the two secret chests. These can be found in the large circular room right before the staircase that has a barrel attempt to crush you and after the Sparrow race in the left eye socket of the giant crystal skull. These chests only give out loot you’ve previously discovered in the Grasp of Avarice dungeon. Additionally, you should know that if you decide to grind the final boss encounter, he will only reward you with gear you’ve earned in the dungeon if this isn’t your first time beating Captain Avarokk on that character.

Eyasluna God Rolls

Eyasluna PVE God Roll

Fastdraw HCS or Hitmark HCS

Appended Mag or High-Caliber Rounds

Rapid Hit

Demolitionist or Headstone

When it comes to the PVE god roll of Eyasluna, it really comes down to personal preference. There are a lot of fantastic primary perks for this gun, so narrowing it down to the “objectively best” is a little tricky. That being said, for the sight, I suggest either Fastdraw HCS or Hitmark HCS. The former gives a big boost to handling while the other focuses more on range. Personally, I prefer Fastdraw HCS since the base range is already pretty high, but the Hitmark is a solid alternative. As for the magazine, you can either use Appended Mag or High-Caliber Rounds. If you’re looking for range, you’ll want High-Caliber Rounds, but Appended Mag will add more bullets in your clip, which is always nice.

In the first primary perk slot, I strongly recommend Rapid Hit. This gives a consistent reload speed buff if we can land successive critical hits. It’s a perfect perk for Eyasluna that makes this weapon useful in both casual and endgame content. When it comes to your last perk, you have a lot of fantastic choices. Killclip is an obvious one for those who love just raw damage numbers while Demolitionist can be perfect for grenade builds. However, I found myself drawn towards Headstone. Not only does it work wonders with Stasis builds, but the increase to crystal shatter damage lets you turn every enemy into a damn bomb.

Eyasluna PVP God Roll

Fastdraw HCS

Ricochet Rounds

Rangefinder or Perpentual Motion

Snapshot Sights or Moving Target

Similar to the PVE god roll, you will really want Fastdraw HCS on your Eyasluna. This is thanks to various stat boosts it gives — specifically the +15 to Handling. If you really want to go all-in on the range, then you’ll want to use the Hitmark HCS or the Crossfire HCS. For the magazine, I recommend Ricochet Rounds for the range and stability boost. Unsurprisingly, Rangefinder is the ideal perk for the Eyasluna since it boosts your, well, range. If this is a little too boring for you, Perpetual Motion is another solid option that gives you a reload speed, stability, and handling bump just for moving while using this firearm.

As for the secondary perk, both Snapshot Sights and Moving Target are terrific. The former gives you a faster ADS (aim-down-sights) time, allowing you to quickly acquire targets. That being said, I absolutely love the combination of Moving Target and Perpetual Motion. Just getting a ton of passive benefits for running around and moving while firing cannot be overlooked. If you can deal without the range benefits from Rangefinder, you should definitely try this perk combo.