Welcome to the new beta.  Found a bug or issue? Report it here.

Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV

Destiny 2

Item Database
Weapons
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Season of the Deep
Item Database
Weapons
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Season of the Deep

Exalted Truth

Details
Perks

Stats

Lore

"I exalt our forebearers."

A foot-thick steel security door swings open into a brightly lit foyer, and the Warlock Shayura is escorted through in manacles by a pair of armed frames.

"I exalt my fireteam."

Ikora Rey stands on a turquoise and gold mosaic at the center of the foyer. The detention facility frames present Shayura, then release her wrist restraints. Ikora looks Shayura in the eye and sees shame and doubt reflected. "Do you understand why we're doing this?" Ikora asks.

"I exalt my truth."

Shayura nods, wringing her wrists where the manacles had bitten into them. Ikora dismisses the frames with a wordless gesture, keeping her attention on Shayura. "We are in an unprecedented crisis. One I am loathe to put you into when there is both healing and justice yet to be delivered."

"I exalt my heart."

"I know," Shayura says and casts her eyes downward. The older Warlock places a firm hand on her shoulder. Ikora's touch compels Shayura to meet her gaze, and in her mentor's eyes, she sees the same shame and doubt in her own heart looking back.

"I exalt humanity's capacity for love."

For a time, there is silence and stillness. Mutual understanding. Empathy. "I am releasing you to your fireteam on a provisional basis. For specific, emergency operations only. Otherwise, you are to report to Doctor Uzair to continue your sessions. When this is all over, then we'll talk about justice."

"This above all else…"

Shayura's shoulders tremble, and Ikora pulls her into a brief embrace. "Thank you," Shayura whispers.

"…I hold true."

Barrel Slot

Smallbore

Dual strength barrel. • Increases range • Increases stability

Polygonal Rifling

Barrel optimized for recoil reduction. • Increases stability

Hammer-Forged Rifling

Durable ranged barrel. • Increases range

Full Bore

Barrel optimized for distance. • Greatly increases range • Decreases stability • Slightly decreases handling speed

Fluted Barrel

Ultra-light barrel. • Greatly increases handling speed • Slightly increases stability

Extended Barrel

Weighty barrel extension. • Increases range • Decreases handling speed • Moderately controls recoil

Corkscrew Rifling

Balanced barrel. • Slightly increases range and stability • Slightly increases handling speed

Chambered Compensator

Stable barrel attachment. • Increases stability • Moderately controls recoil • Slightly decreases handling speed

Arrowhead Brake

Lightly vented barrel. • Greatly controls recoil • Increases handling speed

Related Posts

Exalted Truth Destiny 2 Guide – God Roll and How to Get It
merritt k
All New Destiny 2 Perks and Origin Traits from Season of the Seraph
Dillon Skiffington
Destiny 2 Mid-Season Update Patch Notes - Update 7.0.5.0
Collin MacGregor