Exalted Truth
Stats
Lore
"I exalt our forebearers."
A foot-thick steel security door swings open into a brightly lit foyer, and the Warlock Shayura is escorted through in manacles by a pair of armed frames.
"I exalt my fireteam."
Ikora Rey stands on a turquoise and gold mosaic at the center of the foyer. The detention facility frames present Shayura, then release her wrist restraints. Ikora looks Shayura in the eye and sees shame and doubt reflected. "Do you understand why we're doing this?" Ikora asks.
"I exalt my truth."
Shayura nods, wringing her wrists where the manacles had bitten into them. Ikora dismisses the frames with a wordless gesture, keeping her attention on Shayura. "We are in an unprecedented crisis. One I am loathe to put you into when there is both healing and justice yet to be delivered."
"I exalt my heart."
"I know," Shayura says and casts her eyes downward. The older Warlock places a firm hand on her shoulder. Ikora's touch compels Shayura to meet her gaze, and in her mentor's eyes, she sees the same shame and doubt in her own heart looking back.
"I exalt humanity's capacity for love."
For a time, there is silence and stillness. Mutual understanding. Empathy. "I am releasing you to your fireteam on a provisional basis. For specific, emergency operations only. Otherwise, you are to report to Doctor Uzair to continue your sessions. When this is all over, then we'll talk about justice."
"This above all else…"
Shayura's shoulders tremble, and Ikora pulls her into a brief embrace. "Thank you," Shayura whispers.
"…I hold true."
Barrel Slot
Smallbore
Dual strength barrel. • Increases range • Increases stability
Polygonal Rifling
Barrel optimized for recoil reduction. • Increases stability
Hammer-Forged Rifling
Durable ranged barrel. • Increases range
Full Bore
Barrel optimized for distance. • Greatly increases range • Decreases stability • Slightly decreases handling speed
Fluted Barrel
Ultra-light barrel. • Greatly increases handling speed • Slightly increases stability
Extended Barrel
Weighty barrel extension. • Increases range • Decreases handling speed • Moderately controls recoil
Corkscrew Rifling
Balanced barrel. • Slightly increases range and stability • Slightly increases handling speed
Chambered Compensator
Stable barrel attachment. • Increases stability • Moderately controls recoil • Slightly decreases handling speed
Arrowhead Brake
Lightly vented barrel. • Greatly controls recoil • Increases handling speed